Limited Opportunity: Enroll in Ales for ALS 2024 Today, Secure Your Spot as Part of a Growing National Movement
Ales for ALS invites brewers to craft distinctive and flavorful beers using a custom hop blend generously donated by Yakima Chief Hops. In exchange, participating brewers pledge to donate $1 for every pint sold, directly contributing to groundbreaking ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI).
Yakima, WA, May 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ales for ALS, a leading charity beer program in the US, is extending a call to brewers nationwide to join their impactful initiative in 2024. Supported by Yakima Chief Hops and Loftus Ranches, Ales for ALS has experienced exponential growth over its 13-year journey and is welcoming brewers at an unprecedented rate.
With over 150 brewers already on board and less than half of the 2024 hop supply remaining, brewers are urged to enlist promptly to secure their hops and be part of this impactful movement. By joining Ales for ALS, brewers not only gain access to an exclusive YCH hop blend at no cost but also align themselves with a nationally recognized brand.
"We are thrilled to welcome brewers to Ales for ALS 2024," stated Mike Shannon, National Program Director of Ales for ALS. "This initiative presents a unique opportunity for brewers to make a tangible impact on ALS research while showcasing their ingenuity and supporting a cause that resonates with countless individuals."
In 2023, over 250 craft brewers participated in the program, and 2024 is poised to set a new record for brewer engagement. Since its inception, Ales for ALS has raised over $6.5 million to advance ALS research, highlighting the ongoing need for support in this critical endeavor.
"Whether or not ALS has touched your life directly, Ales for ALS offers a chance to unite with fellow brewers and beer enthusiasts in championing a vital cause," remarked Mike. "ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease without a cure, but through initiatives like Ales for ALS, we can drive change and make a lasting impact."
To discover more about Ales for ALS and enroll for 2024, please visit www.alesforals.net or email us at alesforals@als.net.
Contact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
