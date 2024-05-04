Limited Opportunity: Enroll in Ales for ALS 2024 Today, Secure Your Spot as Part of a Growing National Movement

Ales for ALS invites brewers to craft distinctive and flavorful beers using a custom hop blend generously donated by Yakima Chief Hops. In exchange, participating brewers pledge to donate $1 for every pint sold, directly contributing to groundbreaking ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI).