Roof Rescue Celebrates 10 Years of Community Support with "Operation Roof Rescue" Event
Roof Rescue, a leading roofing company founded in 2014 by Mark Franklin, is proud to announce its 10th-year anniversary celebration and the launch of a special initiative, "Operation Roof Rescue."
Idaho Falls, ID, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Since its inception, Roof Rescue has been dedicated to giving back to the community by providing free or greatly discounted roofs and repairs to those in need, including individuals, churches, and non-profit organizations. This commitment to service has been at the core of Roof Rescue's mission, thanks to the continued support and patronage of the communities it serves.
As Roof Rescue marks this significant milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to community support with "Operation Roof Rescue." This event will serve as a culmination of a decade of giving back, providing an opportunity to further assist individuals facing roofing challenges.
Mark Franklin, founder of Roof Rescue, expressed his gratitude to the community, stating, "Our communities have blessed us with continued business, and we appreciate the support. 'Operation Roof Rescue' is our way of giving back and expressing our gratitude for the trust and loyalty we've received over the past 10 years."
"Operation Roof Rescue" aims to provide much-needed assistance to those experiencing roofing issues coupled with financial strain. Inspired by nominations from the community, Roof Rescue will be selecting one teacher, one military member, one first responder, and one individual who does not meet those categories to receive a premium replacement roofing system at no cost to them.
Roof Rescue invites the community to join in celebrating its 10th anniversary and the launch of "Operation Roof Rescue." Together, let's continue to build a stronger and more resilient community.
For more information about Roof Rescue, please visit www.roofrescueusa.com or www.facebook.com/watertightpeaceofmind or contact Roof Rescue at 208-932-8178.
