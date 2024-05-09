Owner of Beacon Resources, a Career Management Company Announces Retirement
With the retirement and closure of Beacon Resources, the owner is seeking a purchaser for its membership fee-based business referrals networking group (BRNG). Qualifications are effective presentation, and "Active Listening" communication skills. Additionally, the purchaser must be able to operate a small business and have a book of prospective members.
Albany, NY, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As a major addition to its company, Beacon Resources, BRNG’s purpose eighteen years ago at its inception was and continues to be to provide professional training and development segments for regularly scheduled meetings, build business networking connections, and obtain member-to-member direct referrals. BRNG provides a membership fee-based non-compete professional business meeting forum with high-quality experienced industry members. Networking connections between members is successful through relationship building, trust, and rapport.
For the majority of these eighteen years, the Owner created, wrote, implemented, and presented member professional training and development programs for all regularly scheduled networking meetings and special events. Many of these programs have enhanced individual members' professional skill sets and techniques on a variety of topics and will be included in the Operations Book for the new buyer. Samples of these programs can be received by an interested buyer by contacting the Owner, Bonnie Ausfeld, ATMG Professional Business Coach beaconresources@gmail.com.
All BRNG meetings provide an opportunity for member product/service presentations. These are encouraged to improve a member's ability to make customer presentations. Between meetings, BRNG encourages members to schedule member-to-member meetings/coffee talks outside of regular meetings. These are fruitful as they help to develop trust and rapport.
All new members with their paid membership receive the book, "Business Networking for the Professional," a fast-track strategy on business development and the secrets to generating more qualified "Direct Referrals."
On December 31, 2023, the Owner implemented one of two exit strategies that were part of the original Business Plan eighteen years ago at BRNG's inception. One was for the Owner to retire and close all existing chapters and thank all former and current members for an amazing professional networking organization.
The other exit strategy was to seek a qualified leadership buyer for BRNG that would continue and expand it through leasing chapter opportunities and/or developing a national franchise.
With the Owner retiring, a buyer with credentials as an effective leader, entrepreneurial spirit, effective presentation skills, and “Active” listening, and communication skills are being searched. The sale comes with a full Operational Chapter manual that includes a full year of meetings, welcome new member packets, legal leasing documents, and fifty professional development programs (an amazing inclusion).
When BRNG was planned as a woman-owned startup business, there wasn't any assistance for women entrepreneurs, which meant that the Owner had to demonstrate leadership, independent thinking, honesty, integrity, and being brave, smart, funny, and stubborn to some extent during a time business was dominated by men. There was no room for fear, only determination and confidence.
Eighteen years has been extremely rewarding as it has enabled the Owner to be an authentic individual who still enjoys helping people move the needle in a positive direction and advance their careers. Clients in most businesses come and go and yet members in BRNG have remained for over a decade or more.
The Owner is available for those seeking to learn the details about purchasing Business Referrals Networking Group (BRNG).
Contact
Bonnie Ausfeld
518-399-0980
Best method for contacting is email.
