AmpleHarvest.org Celebrates 15 Years of Combating Hunger with Fresh Food Solutions
Over the past decade and a half, AmpleHarvest.org has grown to encompass a nationwide network of more than 8,200 food pantries, making it easier than ever for gardeners to donate their surplus produce. In celebration of its 15th anniversary, AmpleHarvest.org is introducing a special initiative: the opportunity to sponsor pantry listings in honor or memory of a loved one.
Newfoundland, NJ, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AmpleHarvest.org, a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating food waste and alleviating hunger, proudly commemorates its 15th anniversary on May 18, 2024. Since its inception, AmpleHarvest.org has connected millions of gardeners with local food pantries, enabling millions of hungry families to enjoy fresh, nutritious produce that otherwise would go to waste.
Over the past decade and a half, AmpleHarvest.org has grown to encompass a nationwide network of more than 8,200 food pantries (across all 50 states and now on Native American reservations too), making it easier than ever for gardeners to donate their surplus produce. This innovative approach not only addresses the critical issue of food insecurity but also promotes environmental stewardship by reducing food waste.
The impact of AmpleHarvest.org's work is profound, touching the lives of countless individuals and families. "I hope that gardeners realize how important their donations are to those who can’t afford to feed their families and how much it means to them” said Carrie a food pantry manager in Tracy, California, “Your donations really make their day and bring a big smile to those who often don’t have much to smile about.” And Wendy, a gardener in Panama City, Florida told us, “You made it easy to find a place to take my extra food. I love growing stuff, but I'm going to be awash in squash, tomatoes and beans real soon and don't want to waste it.”
In celebration of its 15th anniversary, AmpleHarvest.org is introducing a special initiative: the opportunity to sponsor pantry listings in honor or memory of a loved one. For $10 per month, this unique tribute not only commemorates the individuals who have made a lasting impact on our lives but also ensures that the legacy of giving and compassion continues to flourish.
"We are incredibly proud of the journey we've embarked on and the community we've built over the last 15 years," says Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org. "Our anniversary is a time of celebration, reflection, and renewed commitment to our mission. We invite everyone to join us in this special initiative to honor their loved ones while making a tangible difference in the lives of those who face hunger every day."
As AmpleHarvest.org looks to the future, it remains dedicated to expanding its reach, fostering more connections between gardeners and food pantries, and continuing to make a significant impact on reducing hunger and food waste across the country.
To learn more about AmpleHarvest.org, donate, or sponsor a pantry listing, visit www.AmpleHarvest.org/anniversary.
Contact
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
