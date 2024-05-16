AmpleHarvest.org Celebrates 15 Years of Combating Hunger with Fresh Food Solutions

Over the past decade and a half, AmpleHarvest.org has grown to encompass a nationwide network of more than 8,200 food pantries, making it easier than ever for gardeners to donate their surplus produce. In celebration of its 15th anniversary, AmpleHarvest.org is introducing a special initiative: the opportunity to sponsor pantry listings in honor or memory of a loved one.