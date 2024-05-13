P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Member Timea Ciliberti to be Showcased on Times Square Billboard This June
Lighthouse Point, FL, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Timea Ciliberti CEO of Relaxium® will be recognized by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) on the iconic Times Square billboards this June for her outstanding contributions and great success in the wellness field. Times Square, where the billboards are located, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
About Timea Ciliberti
Timea Ciliberti is the CEO and driving force behind Relaxium®, a nutraceutical wellness supplement company. Her diverse career path, including roles as a sales representative, marketing planner, and project manager, provided her with invaluable experience that she adeptly leveraged to steer Relaxium® toward innovation and impactful solutions that enhance consumers' well-being.
Relaxium® was designed to enhance overall wellness, make falling and staying asleep easier and allowing for a deeper, more restful sleep. It also may help create better mood balance, a stronger immune system, better digestion, and better heart health. Supported by extensive research and studies conducted by her husband, renowned Neurologist Dr. Eric Ciliberti, the duo has created a brand that consistently delivers outstanding results while prioritizing the health and well-being of their customers.
One of Timea's notable achievements has been her strategic embrace of national television advertising campaigns, which have catapulted Relaxium® into the homes of consumers across the nation. In addition to her role as Relaxium®, Timea is also a wife, mother, and immigrant who made her dreams come true through hard work and tenacity - and she strives to help other female business owners do the same. In her quest to empower female entrepreneurs, Timea launched the Relaxium® Dreamers Contest, awarding $5,000 to one deserving female entrepreneur. She also champions other causes close to her heart, including animal welfare rights and environmental sustainability.
In recognition of her remarkable achievements, Timea has been featured in the winter 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine and has earned deep respect within the industry. Her leadership and contributions have positioned Relaxium® as a prominent force in the nutraceutical market and the go-to provider of premium sleep solutions. Her future plans for the company include innovative product releases and an exciting venture into prominent retail destinations.
For more information visit www.relaxium.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
