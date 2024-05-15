Minerva Announces FAST+ Service for Broadband and Pay TV Subscribers in North America
San Jose, CA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, Minerva Networks is proud to unveil its innovative FAST+ service, a fully hosted and managed cloud service that will offer dozens of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels. This new service enables Minerva customers to deliver a free streaming experience for broadband subscribers and use it to upsell to their premium TV service.
New Era of Streaming
Unlike most premium TV content that comes with geo-restrictions and must-carry requirements, FAST channels come without any such limitations. Without the need to deal with content contracts or build out infrastructure, operators can quickly deploy a video service that appeals to broadband only subscribers and enriches the content library of premium TV subscribers. Users have access to FAST content from any device from anywhere in the world. Minerva’s FAST+ service also allows operators to add any number of free local channels to the bundle, providing unparalleled choice and flexibility.
“The Minerva FAST+ service creates an opportunity for operators to offer a free video service that improves retention and customer satisfaction for both broadband and pay TV subscribers,” says Randy Osborne, Senior VP of Sales for Minerva. “With ad revenue sharing, operators have virtually no incremental set-up, operating or infrastructure costs. FAST+ provides an effective way to differentiate broadband services, while also enhancing the value of premium pay TV services.”
Minerva will configure the FAST+ service and incorporate any additional free channels an operator might want to include in the base package. Existing pay TV subscribers will automatically see new channels in the EPG and the UI/UX will be updated to highlight the FAST+ content. The service is also available to broadband operators that do not currently offer a premium TV service but want the retention benefits a video package can bring.
Availability and Rollout
The Minerva FAST+ service is available now for operators in the United States and Canada with global expansion beginning in Q3.
About Minerva Networks
Minerva Networks is a leading provider of advanced entertainment delivery solutions. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Minerva empowers service providers worldwide to offer state-of-the-art digital entertainment services to their subscribers. For more information on FAST+, visit our website.
