Justin Barnes Wins 2024 Podcast of the Year Award for This Just In Radio Show
Atlanta, GA, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Justin Barnes, also known as the HITAdvisor, has been honored with the 2024 Podcast of the Year award at Swaay.Health Live for his widely acclaimed This Just In Radio Show. Produced by Healthcare Now Radio, the show features insightful 30-minute discussions on trends, strategies, innovations, and public policy impacting healthcare, technology, and entrepreneurialism.
"I am incredibly honored and grateful to receive this recognition from Swaay.Health," said Barnes. "This achievement underscores the collaborative efforts of my guests and peers in highlighting the innovation, transformation, and public policy trends shaping the future of healthcare in America as well as globally."
John Lynn, founder of Swaay.Health Live 2024, expressed his support for Justin's achievement: "Justin Barnes exemplifies the innovative and insightful approach that Swaay.Health Live 2024 is all about. This Just In Radio Show is a prime example of thought leadership in healthcare that resonates with our community. We are thrilled to recognize Justin's significant impact in advancing the conversation around digital health."
Swaay.Health Live 2024 is a premier event that unites healthcare marketing and PR professionals to share strategies, network, and exchange industry insights. This recognition underscores Barnes' significant contribution to advancing thought leadership within the healthcare field.
Barnes, Chairman Emeritus of the HIMSS EHR Association and Co-Founder of the Health Innovation Think Tank, is a respected healthcare executive, strategist, and corporate growth advisor. His leadership has been instrumental in driving revenue and innovation across multiple healthcare organizations.
This Just In Radio Show, a nationally syndicated talk show, airs weekly on various channels and outlets, bringing together some of the most influential minds. Barnes curates the latest trends impacting America's economy, healthcare, and technology with a strong focus on healthcare innovation. By providing this dynamic platform, he fosters thought leadership and meaningful conversations that help shape the industry.
“Justin Barnes has a remarkable ability to engage with the most pertinent topics in healthcare, making This Just In Radio Show a beacon for professionals seeking the edge in industry insights," said Roberta Mullin, producer of the show. "His dedication to excellence, actionable intelligence, and collaboration is what makes the show stand out, and this award is a testament to that commitment.”
For more information on Justin Barnes or This Just In Radio Show, visit www.justinbarnes.com.
For inquiries, please contact Jake@BarnesAdvisors.com
