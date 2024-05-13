Barry Polan Appointed CEO of Image Options
Image Options, a leader in visual communication solutions, proudly announces Barry Polan as its new Chief Executive Officer. Barry, who joined the company in February 2020, has served as Senior Vice President of Sales and most recently as President. He succeeds outgoing CEO Dave Bales, who is thanked for his dedicated service. Barry's strategic vision and deep industry knowledge position Image Options for continued growth and innovation.
Foothill Ranch, CA, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Image Options, a leading provider of retail, experiential, trade show and event solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Barry Polan as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Polan, who joined the company in February 2020, has played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction and growth of the company over the past few years.
In conjunction with this announcement Image Options would also like to take this opportunity to announce the stepping down of outgoing CEO, Dave Bales, and to extend heartfelt thanks for his years of dedicated service and leadership. We wish Dave and his family the very best for the future in their new home in Knoxville Tennessee.
Barry Polan brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new role. Prior to joining Image Options, he held significant leadership roles, including Chief Revenue Officer and Divisional President at Archway Marketing and Executive Vice President at SaaS technology start-up, Material Bank. Mr. Polan’s education includes a Bachelor’s of Science from the University at Albany, NY, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Redlands.
During his tenure at Image Options, Barry has demonstrated exceptional leadership in various capacities. Starting as the Senior Vice President of Sales, he quickly ascended Chief Revenue Officer and then to President in June 2023 due to his strategic vision and ability to foster a collaborative, high-performing culture. His approach combines top-line revenue growth with efficient performance management, aligning perfectly with the company’s mission to deliver innovative and client centric communication solutions.
"Barry's promotion to CEO is a testament to his incredible impact on our company. His strategic vision and deep industry knowledge have been instrumental in positioning Image Options for the future. I am grateful an individual of his caliber has chosen Image Options as his home and excited to witness the future it ensures," said Tim Bennett, Chairman and Co-founder of Image Options.
As Image Options recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, the company looks forward to a future of sustained growth and innovation under Barry’s leadership. "I am honored to step into the CEO role and excited to lead Image Options into its next chapter. We have an amazing team and a strong foundation, and I am committed to building on this to deliver excellence in all we do," said Barry Polan.
About Image Options:
Founded in 1999, Image Options is at the forefront of the printing, surface imaging, display, and visual communications industry. Specializing in high-impact visual solutions, the company excels in transforming environments through innovative design and technology. From retail and trade shows to corporate environments and events, Image Options is dedicated to turning the improbable into reality, delivering branded experiential solutions that captivate and engage.
For more information about Image Options and Barry Polan’s appointment, please visit Image Options.
In conjunction with this announcement Image Options would also like to take this opportunity to announce the stepping down of outgoing CEO, Dave Bales, and to extend heartfelt thanks for his years of dedicated service and leadership. We wish Dave and his family the very best for the future in their new home in Knoxville Tennessee.
Barry Polan brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new role. Prior to joining Image Options, he held significant leadership roles, including Chief Revenue Officer and Divisional President at Archway Marketing and Executive Vice President at SaaS technology start-up, Material Bank. Mr. Polan’s education includes a Bachelor’s of Science from the University at Albany, NY, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Redlands.
During his tenure at Image Options, Barry has demonstrated exceptional leadership in various capacities. Starting as the Senior Vice President of Sales, he quickly ascended Chief Revenue Officer and then to President in June 2023 due to his strategic vision and ability to foster a collaborative, high-performing culture. His approach combines top-line revenue growth with efficient performance management, aligning perfectly with the company’s mission to deliver innovative and client centric communication solutions.
"Barry's promotion to CEO is a testament to his incredible impact on our company. His strategic vision and deep industry knowledge have been instrumental in positioning Image Options for the future. I am grateful an individual of his caliber has chosen Image Options as his home and excited to witness the future it ensures," said Tim Bennett, Chairman and Co-founder of Image Options.
As Image Options recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, the company looks forward to a future of sustained growth and innovation under Barry’s leadership. "I am honored to step into the CEO role and excited to lead Image Options into its next chapter. We have an amazing team and a strong foundation, and I am committed to building on this to deliver excellence in all we do," said Barry Polan.
About Image Options:
Founded in 1999, Image Options is at the forefront of the printing, surface imaging, display, and visual communications industry. Specializing in high-impact visual solutions, the company excels in transforming environments through innovative design and technology. From retail and trade shows to corporate environments and events, Image Options is dedicated to turning the improbable into reality, delivering branded experiential solutions that captivate and engage.
For more information about Image Options and Barry Polan’s appointment, please visit Image Options.
Contact
Image OptionsContact
Jeff Gray
949-586-7665
www.imageoptions.net
Jeff Gray
949-586-7665
www.imageoptions.net
Categories