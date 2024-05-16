Real Estate Investor Nels Moxness Leads Efforts to Provide Homes for Social Groups

Real estate investor Nels Moxness is dedicated to addressing housing challenges for vulnerable groups. Leveraging his expertise, he renovates properties to provide secure homes. With a belief that everyone deserves shelter, his initiative fosters support for those facing adversity. He emphasizes the need for more investment in purpose-built properties, advocating for policy changes. Moxness's collaboration with charities has made a significant impact, creating safe communities.