Dr. Uzma A. Chaudhry Chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
New Albany, IN, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Uzma A. Chaudhry of New Albany, Indiana has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Dr. Uzma A. Chaudhry
Dr. Uzma A. Chaudhry is an internist and physician in New Albany, Indiana offering primary care telemedicine specializing in treating chronic diabetes, asthma, depression, and addiction among other conditions. She is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Wellstone Regional Hospital and Clark Memorial Hospital.
Previously, Dr. Chaudhry has served as a medical director in a nursing home and worked in numerous other nursing homes as a primary care and wound care physician. She was also involved with a community health center that helped indigent patients access affordable medical care.
Uzma earned her M.D. from Ross University School of Medicine in 2003 and an M.B.A. from American Intercontinental University. She is a fellow of the American Physicians in Wound Healing.
In her spare time, Uzma enjoys swimming, tennis, reading, publishing books, and being with her family.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
