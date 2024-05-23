Citizen Music is Honored as Music & Sound Production Company of 2024 by the One Club
Prestigious Award Recognizes Citizen’s Outstanding Work on High-Profile Projects with Michelob, Adidas, and Apple Music.
New York, NY, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Citizen Music is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded the esteemed title of Music & Sound Production Company of 2024 by the One Club. This top honor comes as a recognition of the company’s captivating work on high-profile projects such as Michelob Dreamcaster, Adidas 321 with FCB, and Apple Music's Halftime Show trailer featuring Usher.
"We are incredibly honored to be named Music & Sound Production Company of the Year," says Nico Barry, ECD/Founding Partner and Citizen. ECD/Managing Partner Theo de Gunzburg adds, "This award is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our entire team. Our collaborations with leading creatives like Danilo Boer, Global Creative Partner at FCB, and Scott McDaniel, Music Supervisor at Apple, have allowed us to push the boundaries of what's possible in music and sound, and we are excited to continue delivering extraordinary work."
Citizen has consistently set industry standards with its creative approach and technical expertise. Winning the Music & Sound Company of the Year award underscores the company's position as a leader in the industry and highlights its commitment to excellence in every project.
As Citizen celebrates this significant achievement, the company extends its gratitude to its clients, partners, and team members who have contributed to its success. Looking ahead, Citizen is poised to continue its legacy of innovation and excellence in music and sound production.
For more information about Citizen and its award-winning projects, please visit www.citizenmusic.com
Citizen is an award-winning music house based out of New York and Los Angeles. Dedicated to providing exceptional sound to advertising and film, Citizen’s composers and sound designers pride themselves on their unique craftsmanship and ability to get the best out of any visual content.
Contact
Lexi Stearn
