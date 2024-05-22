UX24/7 Hires Three in the US
International UX Research agency, UX24/7 announced today that it has hired 3-people in the US to support contract wins in North America.
London, United Kingdom, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The newly formed US team is headed by Samantha LeVan who has held multiple UX leadership roles and brings nearly 20 years’ experience to the agency. In addition to managing the US research team, LeVan also takes responsibility for part of the European team who will be working on one of the programs she is responsible for.
LeVan (pictured), who is based in Minnesota, USA, will report into John Dumas, Consultancy Director who said: “Establishing the US team is an important step in scaling our international research capability. With strong demand from the North American market over an extended period the timing was right to hire the team. Samantha has been a wonderful addition to the consultancy, and she is already having a positive impact on our clients, the team and the wider agency. I am excited about what we can achieve together.”
For more information contact Paul Blunden, UX247.
Tel: +44 (0)8000 246 247
Email: hello@ux247.com
www.ux247.com
About UX24/7
Ux24/7 is a user experience research agency that enables businesses to get closer to their customers. We help our clients deliver high-performing products and services in their home markets and internationally. The support we provide includes delivering full-service research solutions, building research programs and helping our clients develop their own best-in-class research capability.
UX24/7 is headquartered in the UK with team members in the US, mainland Europe and the UK. Our reach is extended through the 10-year investment we have made in building our unique, global network of accredited senior research consultants. Together with our staff consultants we have over 160 senior UX researchers operating in more than 25-markets.
Categories