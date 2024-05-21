Christian Horizons Kicks Off CampCH, Summer Camp for Residents
St. Louis, MO, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christian Homes, Inc., a part of the Christian Horizons system a leader in senior living and senior health care services across the Midwest, announces CampCH, their summer camp program, with the kick-off in Council Bluffs, Iowa, at Risen Son Christian Village on May 21.
The theme for CampCH in 2024 is “Return to Camp” and the day camp will include campfires, archery, outdoor sports, chapel, crafts, camp songs, camp food and squirt guns, weather permitting.
“At Christian Horizons, we are thrilled to organize CampCH, a journey back to the days in which summertime meant a visit to camp. It is a tool to provide meaningful engagement to older adults, allowing them to return to a time when they were free of health concerns and or physical limitations residents may experience now,” said Kate Bertram, Christian Horizons’ president and chief executive officer.
Andie Hailey, Resident Experience Director, added “Taking our seniors to camp lets them relive childhood memories or memories of parenting their own children; they can try new things they have not experienced before, and they can simply enjoy the outdoor space, engage their senses, and have fun. Camp is vital for our senior population because of the impact on mind, body and spirit that comes from nature and engagement that happens at camp.”
Christian Horizons’ CampCH is an extension of CHLife, their resident programming that creates life-enriching experiences through programs based on wellness, enrichment, spirit, health, connection, and purpose. Residents can engage in educational or cultural programs, participate in new experiences, improve health and well-being, and share their skills within the community or through intergenerational programs.
Christian Horizons was founded to address needs in the community and is proud to be a mission-driven organization committed to older adults. Founded in 1962 with the opening of their first community in Lincoln, Ill., the group has extended its reach across the Midwest and proudly serves older adults of all faiths and backgrounds through innovative and intuitive senior living and senior health care offerings.
As a faith-led, person-first system, Christian Horizons communities are in service to a mission of empowering older adults in mind, body, and spirit through faith-led service. Based in St. Louis, Mo., the system is a portfolio of life plan campuses and five stand-alone older adult communities offering a mix of independent, assisted, supportive living, memory support, long-term healthcare centers, and short-term rehabilitation. The organization also serves older adults through Senior Care Pharmacy Services.
Learn more at https://christianhorizonsliving.org/.
