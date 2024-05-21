Central VA Headquartered Foster Fuels Awarded Another Five-Year Prime Contract for Federal Emergency Fuel Delivery
Central Virginia-based Foster Fuels has been awarded a new five-year emergency fuel contract valued at a maximum of $442 million by the U.S. Department of Defense for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Foster Fuels has proudly held the federal emergency fuel delivery contract since its inception in 2006.
Brookneal, VA, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Foster Fuels, Inc., a Central Virginia-based fuel and energy solutions leader serving the United States and Canada, has been awarded a new five-year contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to continue serving as the prime contractor for emergency fuel delivery services via truck, rail, and/or transportation barge to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA). The contract, valued at a maximum of $442 million, covers all 50 states, U.S. territories, and several associated islands.
Proven Track Record in Disaster Response
Foster Fuels has proudly held the federal emergency fuel delivery contract since its inception in 2006. Through its Mission Critical division, the company has provided vital fuel support during numerous natural disasters, most notably including the Haiti Earthquake of 2010, Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Hurricanes Harvey, Maria, and Irma in 2017, the 2021 Texas Winter Storm, and more recently, Hurricane Ian.
"We are honored to continue our partnership with FEMA and DLA in providing emergency fuel assistance to communities impacted by catastrophic events," said Will Rohrig, President of Foster Fuels. "Our team is dedicated to providing first-in-class response capabilities, ensuring we can deliver fuel safely and efficiently when and where it's needed most."
“This contract is not just a recognition of our company's capabilities; it is a well-deserved acknowledgment of the joint efforts of our entire Foster Fuels team and our key partners,” said Watt R. Foster Jr., CEO of Foster Fuels. “Our commitment to serving our nation as a mission-critical emergency fuel provider remains firm as we strive for continued excellence and perpetual growth in every aspect of our operations.”
Preparedness and Training
To maintain peak level of preparedness, Foster Fuels regularly conducts emergency response drills, simulating the entire process from initial deployment notification to mission completion and debriefing. These exercises help identify potential challenges and refine procedures, ensuring a smooth and efficient response when called upon. Additionally, Foster Mission Critical drivers and logistics professionals conduct annual meetings for safety, documentation, and protocol updates to guarantee activation readiness. Each event features an after-action review so that lessons learned can be incorporated into future operations.
About Foster Fuels
Established in 1921, Foster Fuels, Inc. is a privately held corporation providing downstream distribution of bulk water, renewable and distillates including diesel, gasoline, Jet A, and propane to residential, and a diverse range of commercial and government customers. In addition to its award-winning mission-critical emergency fuel division, the company offers a wide range of fuel-related services, including full-service fuel quality testing, polishing, and additization, business continuity consulting, and disaster recovery solutions.
For more information, please contact:
Cameron Anctil
Foster Fuels, Inc.
(434) 376-2322
Cameron.Anctil@fosterfuels.com
Proven Track Record in Disaster Response
Foster Fuels has proudly held the federal emergency fuel delivery contract since its inception in 2006. Through its Mission Critical division, the company has provided vital fuel support during numerous natural disasters, most notably including the Haiti Earthquake of 2010, Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Hurricanes Harvey, Maria, and Irma in 2017, the 2021 Texas Winter Storm, and more recently, Hurricane Ian.
"We are honored to continue our partnership with FEMA and DLA in providing emergency fuel assistance to communities impacted by catastrophic events," said Will Rohrig, President of Foster Fuels. "Our team is dedicated to providing first-in-class response capabilities, ensuring we can deliver fuel safely and efficiently when and where it's needed most."
“This contract is not just a recognition of our company's capabilities; it is a well-deserved acknowledgment of the joint efforts of our entire Foster Fuels team and our key partners,” said Watt R. Foster Jr., CEO of Foster Fuels. “Our commitment to serving our nation as a mission-critical emergency fuel provider remains firm as we strive for continued excellence and perpetual growth in every aspect of our operations.”
Preparedness and Training
To maintain peak level of preparedness, Foster Fuels regularly conducts emergency response drills, simulating the entire process from initial deployment notification to mission completion and debriefing. These exercises help identify potential challenges and refine procedures, ensuring a smooth and efficient response when called upon. Additionally, Foster Mission Critical drivers and logistics professionals conduct annual meetings for safety, documentation, and protocol updates to guarantee activation readiness. Each event features an after-action review so that lessons learned can be incorporated into future operations.
About Foster Fuels
Established in 1921, Foster Fuels, Inc. is a privately held corporation providing downstream distribution of bulk water, renewable and distillates including diesel, gasoline, Jet A, and propane to residential, and a diverse range of commercial and government customers. In addition to its award-winning mission-critical emergency fuel division, the company offers a wide range of fuel-related services, including full-service fuel quality testing, polishing, and additization, business continuity consulting, and disaster recovery solutions.
For more information, please contact:
Cameron Anctil
Foster Fuels, Inc.
(434) 376-2322
Cameron.Anctil@fosterfuels.com
Contact
Foster FuelsContact
Cameron Anctil, Vice President/Marketing
434-376-2322
www.fosterfuels.com
Cameron Anctil, Vice President/Marketing
434-376-2322
www.fosterfuels.com
Categories