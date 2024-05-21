Central VA Headquartered Foster Fuels Awarded Another Five-Year Prime Contract for Federal Emergency Fuel Delivery

Central Virginia-based Foster Fuels has been awarded a new five-year emergency fuel contract valued at a maximum of $442 million by the U.S. Department of Defense for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Foster Fuels has proudly held the federal emergency fuel delivery contract since its inception in 2006.