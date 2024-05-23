Re-Release of "Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows"

New First-Person Perspective for Female Protagonist Rye Dalton. In this tale of courage on the new frontier the novel portrays the complicated dynamics presented in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, bringing to life the intensified fears and vulnerabilities at the U.S.-Mexico border. The new edition offers readers an immersive first-person perspective through the eyes of Rye Dalton, the strong female protagonist, bringing a deeper emotional connection to the story.