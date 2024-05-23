Re-Release of "Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows"
New First-Person Perspective for Female Protagonist Rye Dalton. In this tale of courage on the new frontier the novel portrays the complicated dynamics presented in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, bringing to life the intensified fears and vulnerabilities at the U.S.-Mexico border. The new edition offers readers an immersive first-person perspective through the eyes of Rye Dalton, the strong female protagonist, bringing a deeper emotional connection to the story.
Casper, WY, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Author Shay Taggert is thrilled to announce the re-release of the critically acclaimed novel Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows, now with a fresh and immersive first-person perspective for the beloved character Rye Dalton. Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows has captivated readers with its vivid portrayal of the American Southwest and its compelling narrative. In this newly edited edition, readers will experience Rye’s journey with deeper intimacy and emotional resonance, bringing them closer to the heart of the story. Shay Taggert, known for crafting purposeful narratives that blend storytelling with profound themes, believes this new perspective will enhance the reader’s connection to Rye’s character and the overall narrative. “This new edition allows readers to step directly into Rye’s shoes, experiencing the world through her eyes and thoughts,” Taggert said. “I’m excited for both new and returning readers to connect with Rye on a more personal level and discover new depths in the story.” Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows is available now at all major retailers and online platforms. Join us in celebrating this exciting re-release and dive into Rye’s enhanced first-person narrative. For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:
sheila@soliventure.net
866.243.9307 x301
https://hoofprintsinsaguaroshadows.com
About Shay Taggert
Shay Taggert is a masterful storyteller and crafter of purposeful narratives blending storytelling with profound themes. Known for vivid landscapes and complex characters, Taggert’s works have garnered critical acclaim and a devoted readership.
About Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows
Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows is a tale of courage on the new frontier: this gripping novel portrays the complicated dynamics presented in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, bringing to life the intensified fears and vulnerabilities at the U.S.-Mexico border.
For more information, press only:
Soliventure
866.243.9307
info@soliventure.net
For more information on Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows:
https://hoofprintsinsaguaroshadows.com
sheila@soliventure.net
866.243.9307 x301
https://hoofprintsinsaguaroshadows.com
About Shay Taggert
Shay Taggert is a masterful storyteller and crafter of purposeful narratives blending storytelling with profound themes. Known for vivid landscapes and complex characters, Taggert’s works have garnered critical acclaim and a devoted readership.
About Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows
Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows is a tale of courage on the new frontier: this gripping novel portrays the complicated dynamics presented in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, bringing to life the intensified fears and vulnerabilities at the U.S.-Mexico border.
For more information, press only:
Soliventure
866.243.9307
info@soliventure.net
For more information on Hoofprints in Saguaro Shadows:
https://hoofprintsinsaguaroshadows.com
Contact
Soliventure Inc.Contact
Sheila
866-243-9307 X301
soliventure.net
Sheila
866-243-9307 X301
soliventure.net
Multimedia
Categories