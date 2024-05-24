Cuebiq and Attain Partner to Deliver Unparalleled Campaign Insights with Combined Foot Traffic and Transactional Data
The partnership now empowers Cuebiq customers to track both real-world store visits alongside actual purchases, offering a clearer and more informed view of their campaign performance.
New York, NY, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cuebiq, a leader in location intelligence, has partnered with Attain, the largest US provider of transactional commerce data, to enable brands and agencies a more comprehensive view of the customer journey.
“Cuebiq's mission is to provide actionable insights about how consumers spend their time. For marketers, this means understanding where people go and how they spend their money. The ability to provide our partners with both location and transactional data measurement not only improves the value of campaign results but also enhances the strategic insights that brands need today. This ensures that every working ad dollar is wisely invested," said Jon Friedman, Chief Revenue Officer at Cuebiq.
Benefits:
● Unmatched Accuracy: Leverage Cuebiq's industry-leading foot traffic data for unrivaled precision.
● Actionable Insights: Capture granular, real-time insights into consumer behavior with the addition of Attain’s industry-leading transactional data.
● Powerful Measurement On-Demand: Track key metrics to optimize campaigns for success during flight without delay.
With Cuebiq and Attain, agencies can deliver the following to their brand clients:
● Data-driven decision-making: Optimize campaigns based on real-world outcomes.
● Improved campaign performance: In-flight optimization to drive sales and achieve marketing objectives with a holistic view of the customer journey.
● Maximized ROI: Allocate advertising budgets efficiently and ensure every dollar spent has a measurable impact.
Cuebiq and Attain are committed to empowering agencies with the most comprehensive suite of location intelligence and transactional data solutions available while also maintaining a strict, elevated standard of ethical data collection and privacy standard. This partnership unlocks a new era of marketing effectiveness, allowing advertisers to make smarter decisions and achieve measurable results.
About Cuebiq
Cuebiq is the leading location intelligence provider, helping brands understand how people move through the physical world. Our unrivaled data accuracy and powerful analytics platform empower marketers to measure campaign effectiveness, optimize strategies, and acquire new customers. With Cuebiq, brands can bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds, unlocking a deeper understanding of their target audience. For more information, visit www.cuebiq.com.
About Attain
Attain is North America’s largest opt-in purchase panel, with over 7 million consumers. Built for the cookieless internet — with visibility across all retailers, verticals and purchases — it provides solutions for the modern marketer. Attain's real-time measurement and optimization solutions coupled with high-fidelity audiences and proprietary insights enable marketers to drive valuable outcomes like gaining new customers, retaining existing customers and increasing customer lifetime value. For more information, visit www.attainoutcomes.com.
Contact
cuebiqContact
Rus Ackner
561-349-7739
https://www.cuebiq.com
