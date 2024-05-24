Grand Marais Art Colony’s Studio 21 Announces the Opening of Sarah Seidelman Exhibition
Grand Marais, MN, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Grand Marais Art Colony is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Studio 21, a dynamic new space dedicated to fostering creativity and showcasing exceptional art. Studio 21 will feature an exhibition by emerging local artist, Sarah Seidelmann.
Event Details:
- Exhibition Title: "Making Love Visible: The Art of Sarah Seidelmann"
- Opening Reception: June 1, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
- Exhibition Dates: May 23- June 29, 2024
- Location: Studio 21, Grand Marais Art Colony, 21 West Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN 55604
Sarah Seidelmann, an emerging artist known for her vibrant and soulful works, will be presenting a collection that captures the essence of her deep connection to nature and spirituality. Her pieces, often characterized by their whimsical themes and bold colors, invite viewers into a world where the wild and the sacred intersect.
“Sarah Seidelmann is one of the four Arrowhead regional artists selected for the Grand Marais Art Colony Studio 21 Gallery this summer. She premiers her work at her exhibit, Making Love Visible beginning with the June 1 opening event.“
The opening reception on June 1 will offer attendees the opportunity to meet Sarah Seidelmann and gain insight into her creative process.
Studio 21 represents the Art Colony’s commitment to expanding its reach and resources to support artists at all stages of their careers. This versatile space will host exhibitions, workshops, and community events, fostering a rich cultural dialogue within the region.
About Grand Marais Art Colony:
Founded in 1947, the Grand Marais Art Colony is the oldest art colony in Minnesota. It provides services to artists, promotes art education, and supports the growth of the arts through its programs and events. With a mission to nurture creativity on the North Shore of Lake Superior, the Art Colony is a cornerstone of the local arts community.
For more information about the exhibition and other events at Studio 21, please visit (www.grandmaraisartcolony.org) (http://www.grandmaraisartcolony.org) or contact:
Grand Marais Art Colony
Phone: (218) 387-2737
Email:
registrar@grandmaraisartcolony.org
.
Contact
Sarah Seidelmann
218-310-511
Followyourfeelgood.com
