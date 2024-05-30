Palash Bharadwaj Takes Helm as Global Head of Technology Practice at Clarion Technologies
White Plains, NY, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clarion is excited to announce the appointment of Palash Bharadwaj as the new Global Head of Technology Practice, having served both global organizations and entrepreneurial startups across multiple sectors and regions. With a remarkable career spanning 25 years, Palash is recognized as a visionary thought leader and technology enabler.
Palash brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the technology sector, focusing on innovation, customer engagement, and strategic growth. Palash joins Clarion Technologies with an impressive career spanning several senior roles, where he has shown a profound ability to evaluate, design, and implement integrated business and technology solutions. His expertise in leading substantial engineering teams and exceptional communication and analytical skills make him a perfect fit at Clarion.
Palash's primary focus will be on the growth and optimization of individual practices. This strategic approach aims to maintain and enhance client satisfaction, aligning with Clarion’s ‘Customer-First’ approach. He will champion customer satisfaction initiatives, directly address client concerns, and foster long-term relationships. Moreover, Palash intends to release practice guidelines to standardize excellence across the board. Palash will oversee Clarion Technologies' global engineering team for the practices in his new role, driving continuous improvement and innovation. As the primary point of contact for customers regarding technical thought leadership, Palash will manage client relationships and steer all delivery initiatives. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing the company's new initiatives and fostering a culture of technological excellence.
“I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with Clarion, where I can apply my extensive experience in technology and team management to drive significant change. I am eagerly looking forward to spearheading new technology and customer satisfaction initiatives," said Palash enthusiastically.
Clarion’s CTO Amit Hiremath shared, “Clarion's long-term strategic goals are to expand and enhance its service offerings, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of technological innovation and client satisfaction. Palash’s proven track record in managing large engineering teams and his analytical approach to business and technology solutions will be pivotal in achieving these objectives.”
With the strategic appointment of Palash, Clarion is poised to strengthen its position as an industry leader further. The company will continue to deliver high-quality, integrated business and technology solutions that cater to clients' evolving needs, reinforcing its reputation in the market.
About Clarion:
Clarion Technologies, a leading offshore software solutions provider, is revolutionizing how global businesses access top-tier talent. A 20-year-old technology business, Clarion Technologies has been serving as a trusted partner to clients across the United States and North America. Clarion, specializing in custom software development through an offshore solution model, offers a comprehensive range of development services across .NET, PHP, Python, Java, and more. Our approach enables us to curate dedicated teams of virtual employees, including programmers, developers, and domain experts, who seamlessly integrate into clients' operations. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a focus on staying ahead of tech trends, Clarion boasts over 90% client satisfaction, solidifying its reputation as a trusted digital partner for clients.
Contact
Trish Kapos
801-725-3075
https://www.clariontech.com
