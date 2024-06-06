Nikki Giovanni is Featured Guest at 18th Annual Austin African American Book Festival June 29

Renowned poet and author Nikki Giovanni will headline the 18th Annual Austin African American Book Festival, themed "Black Feeling, Black Talk: Activism in Poetry and Prose," on Saturday, June 29, at the Carver Museum and Library. The festival will feature readings, panels, and performances by acclaimed authors, poets, and artists. This event aims to explore the impact of literature on social movements and foster positive change.