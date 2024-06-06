Nikki Giovanni is Featured Guest at 18th Annual Austin African American Book Festival June 29
Austin, TX, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renowned poet and author Nikki Giovanni will headline the 18th Annual Austin African American Book Festival on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Carver Museum and Carver Library located at 1165 Angelina Street in Austin, Texas, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year's festival, Under the theme "Black Feeling, Black Talk: Activism in Poetry and Prose," the festival will highlight the transformative power of the arts to foster growth and connection in our community.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the festival’s 18th year with our featured guest, Nikki Giovanni,” said Rosalind Oliphant, festival founder. “She is a literary legend and her life embodies our theme and her story will inspire all generations of festival attendees.”
In honor of the 30th anniversary of the Austin Poetry slam, the festival will stage an open mic session, hosted by Poet Christopher Michael. Because art is a necessary part of a well- rounded life, James Madison University’s Furious Flower Poetry Center will lead a workshop for those wanting to integrate poetry into their school’s curriculum. The session is open to everyone, and teachers can receive continuing education credits by participating.
Jessica Care Moore, international poet/producer/playwright and the Voice of Detroit will demonstrate the power of poetry to move as she performs her work on the Carver stage.
To close the adult section of the festival, the Festival’s favorite scholar Dr. Michael Cunningham, will lead a discussion on the issues of censorship and advocating for banned books.
Special Guests and Programs:
This year's festival also includes the following programming for students and families:
Wade Hudson, Co-founder of Just Us Books: will share stories that highlight the importance of representation in children's literature.
China Smith, founder of Ballet Afrique: will lead a workshop that teaches children to depict the meaning of a poem through movement and dance.
Award-winning author and illustrator Don Tate returns with an art project that will inspire young readers and writers to illustrate their own stories.
Special outreach to schools, including the Texas School for the Deaf (TSD), will ensure accessibility and inclusion for all attendees. The festival aims to foster a welcoming environment where diverse voices are celebrated, and literature serves as a catalyst for meaningful conversations and connections. Through interactive sessions and engaging presentations, students will have the opportunity to explore themes of activism, identity, and social change in African American literature.
About Austin African American Book Festival: The Austin African American Book Festival is a community-focused event that engages directly with readers to foster creativity, activism, and positive change.
For more information and updates about the 18th Annual Austin African American Book Festival, please visit aaabookfest.org or email info@aaabookfest.org.
