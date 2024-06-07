Austin African American Leadership Institute (AALI) Hosts Third Annual Black X Conference: Rise to Excellence

The third annual Black X Conference, held on June 18 at the Long Center for Performing Arts located at 701 W. Riverside Dr. in Austin, celebrates African American leaders and aims to enhance participants' business skills and entrepreneurial spirit through engaging discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Hosted by the African American Leadership Institute (AALI) as part of the Central Texas Juneteenth recognition, this year's theme is "Rise to Excellence: Empowering Black Futures."