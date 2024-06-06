National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Expands Leadership Team
To accommodate expanding programming across the country, NACCE has added four new members to its organization.
Cary, NC, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NACCE adds leaders and staff to support expanding programming.
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the country’s largest organization dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has added four new members to its leadership and staff teams, according to NACCE President and CEO Rebecca Corbin. The new hires include:
Trenton Hightower, executive director, Membership & Workforce Development. Trenton Hightower will spearhead strategy and sales initiatives for NACCE while overseeing special projects. He has over 30 years of experience in the workforce and noncredit space, including service as a vice chancellor for the State of Virginia system of community colleges. Hightower is based in Orlando, Florida.
Ellen Lawson, director, Sponsorship & Partnerships. Ellen Lawson will cultivate relationships with sponsors and aligned partners to drive growth across NACCE events and programs. She has extensive corporate experience handling VIP events for executive-level leaders. Lawson works at the NACCE headquarters in Cary, North Carolina.
Suzanne Kart, director, Marketing & Communications. Suzanne Kart will implement a data-driven strategy across NACCE’s social media platforms, SkillPointe subscriptions, eNews, and other special projects. Kart has experience working in marketing and communications for national associations and for corporate events. Kart is based in Bay City, Michigan.
Lydia Perez, coordinator, Veteran Capital Readiness Initiative (VCAP), Everyday Entrepreneur Program and Fund. Perez will facilitate outreach and engagement
efforts to NACCE member colleges participating in these grant-funded initiatives. She is a recent college graduate from Monmouth College in Illinois. Perez brings enthusiasm and recent experience as a college student to her new position at NACCE. She is based in Galesburg, Illinois.
“We are very happy to welcome such top talent to our NACCE team,” said Corbin. "As we continue to expand our programming across the country through our
community college members, we anticipate even more opportunities to enlarge the role of entrepreneurship in local colleges and the communities they serve.”
About NACCE
NACCE is a 501(c)3 nonprofit association of faculty, administrators, presidents, and entrepreneurs focused on igniting entrepreneurship in classrooms, on campuses, and in communities. NACCE supports job creation and entrepreneurs in 46 states and represents nearly 400 colleges and approximately 3.3 million students. Its headquarters is in Cary, North Carolina. Visit www.nacce.com for more information.
Contact: Rebecca Corbin, (856) 404-0388
