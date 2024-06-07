Michael V. Namorato Jr., Ph.D. Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Oxford, MS, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael V. Namorato Jr., Ph.D. of Oxford, Mississippi has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Michael V. Namorato Jr., Ph.D.
Dr. Michael V. Namorato Jr. is a Professor Emeritus at the University of Mississippi. His career spanned over 40 years of experience teaching American/southern economic history and Hebrew and Greek biblical studies. He retired from his official post as a professor in 2013, at which point he was honored with Emeritus status. Throughout his professional life, he taught nearly 40,000 students; an achievement he is extremely proud of.
Dr. Namorato began his career at Michigan State University, his alma mater, where he served as an instructor from 1971 to 1973 before advancing to the roles of assistant professor and associate professor at the University of Mississippi between 1973 and 1998. He became a full professor there in 1998, and taught a wide range of subjects, including history, mathematics, and economics.
Inspired by the example set by his parents, Michael and Filamina, both of whom worked hard to provide for and take care of the family, Dr. Namorato always strived to do the same and credits them for his success. After graduating from high school, he attended Iona College in New Rochelle, New York, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history in 1969. Subsequently, he continued his education at Michigan State University, from which he obtained a Master of Arts in American History in 1970; he also worked as an assistant there and in the midst of teaching at the institution, he pursued a Doctor of Philosophy, which he ultimately earned in 1975. Additionally, he received a Certificate in Statistical Analysis from the Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research.
Not only is he a distinguished professor, Dr. Namorato is also a prolific author. He has written numerous history-based books as “The New Deal and the South: Essays (Chancellor’s Symposium Series),” “The Diary of Rexford G. Tugwell: The New Deal, 1932-1935 (Contributions in Economics and Economic History),” and “The Catholic Church in Mississippi, 1911-1984: A History (Contributions to the Study of Religion).” He also authored “Study Guide With Map Exercises Vol. 1 To Accompany American History: A Survey, Vol. II: To 1877 (12thEdition)” and “Study Guide With Map Exercises Vol. 2 To Accompany American History: A Survey, Vol. 2 (12thEdition),” and “Have We Overcome?: Race Relations Since Brown (1954-1979)” —which explored “a variety of perspectives on America’s race relations” over the course of two decades.
An active member of his community, Dr. Namorato has served as a teacher at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and has taught driver education to AARP. He was a volunteer member and driver for the American Red Cross and served as a volunteer for GED programs, helping people to obtain a high school diploma.
Dr. Namorato has stayed connected with his field, serving as president of the Economic and Business History Society, American Catholic Historical Association, and American Historical Association. He has been featured in Forbes Magazine and the Wall Street Journal and received a grant from the National Science Foundation and a fellowship from the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation. As a man of great faith, Dr. Namorato has a Biblical Studies Certification from the Rosen School and the Institute of Biblical Studies.
Married to his wife, Karen, for more than 50 years, Dr. Navaro loves to travel and spend time with his two children and grandson.
For more information visit: Michael Namorato (drmichaelvnamaratojr.com)
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment.
