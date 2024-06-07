Christine P. Baeza Chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Santa Rosa Beach, FL, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christine P. Baeza of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate.
About Christine P. Baeza
Christine P. Baeza is a Realtor at Dockside Realty in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. A family-owned business that has been serving the community for 20 years, Baeza and her father work with clients in the field while her mother handles lead retention, appointments, and paperwork. With her real estate investment expertise, Emerald Coast knowledge, and 100% commitment to accomplishing her clients’ goals, Baeza prides herself in being a trusted advisor and skilled negotiator.
A licensed agent since 2002, Baeza worked as a property stager while raising her children before entering real estate full time. She’s been in her current market since 2018, representing primary residents, second-home buyers, and, with her heightened knowledge of returns on investment, seasoned investors looking to increase the value of their portfolios.
Baeza ranks in the top 3% of agents locally and has been featured in Top Producer magazine for her accomplishments, which include being a recognized negotiator for the TV show “The Negotiators.” As a deal-maker, she understands that her role is about more than getting to contract — it’s about getting to closing. One of her key strategies is to maintain a rapport with her dynamic network of real estate professionals, giving her clients’ offers the extra boost they need to stand out from the crowd.
Before entering real estate, Baeza's diverse professional background included sales, teaching martial arts, hairstyling, and working as an EMT in a trauma center. These experiences, along with her faith and personal resilience in the face of adversity, have instilled in her a profound empathy for others. Christine is known for her unwavering availability and dedication to her clients. "I make my clients needs a priority and am always just a phone call away, 24/7," Baeza explains. "I always have their best interests in mind and many of my clients have become close friends."
A mother to three grown sons, Christine enjoys hot yoga and martial arts in her spare time. She’s earned multiple black belts, and she has taught self-defense to women at her local police department. Christine is also an accomplished artist, often giving her clients her artwork as housewarming gifts. She loves to travel, spend time at the beach, garden, bike ride, and cook international cuisine.
For more information visit Baeza on Instagram profile at: https://www.instagram.com/christinepbaeza/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) AND POWERWOE.COM
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
