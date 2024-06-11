Passive Storage Investing Celebrates Acquisition of Westerville, OH Project
Passive Storage Investing has acquired the Peoples Choice Storage Westerville project, a key addition to their portfolio. Located near Intel's new $20 billion factory, this facility promises investors a 19% targeted IRR and a 20% projected annual return. This acquisition aligns with their strategy to target high-growth markets.
Noblesville, IN, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Passive Storage Investing, a leader in the self storage investment industry, proudly announces the successful acquisition of the Peoples Choice Storage Westerville project. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for the company, enhancing its robust portfolio and demonstrating its commitment to expanding high-growth opportunities in the sector.
The Peoples Choice Storage Westerville facility is strategically located in a thriving market poised for growth, further bolstered by the nearby $20 billion Intel chip factory. This new venture offers investors an impressive 19% targeted internal rate of return (IRR), which measures an investment's profitability, and a 20% projected average annual return, promising substantial financial benefits and stability.
"We are thrilled to bring the Westerville project into our portfolio," said Scott Meyers, Founder and CEO of Passive Storage Investing. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of targeting high-potential markets. The economic uplift from the Intel chip factory in the vicinity adds a strategic advantage, enhancing our growth and return projections for our investors."
To learn more about this exciting opportunity and its benefits, visit Passive Storage Investing.
For detailed information on the Westerville project, please check out the Passive Storage Investing Investor Portal.
About Passive Storage Investing
Passive Storage Investing, with over 18 years of experience, is dedicated to educating and empowering investors in the industry. The company has syndicated, acquired, and developed nearly 5 million square feet nationwide, demonstrating its expertise and success in the sector. Our mission is to help investors achieve financial freedom through strategic investments in the industry.
Contact:
Scott Meyers
Founder & CEO, Passive Storage Investing
Email: scott@passivestorageinvesting.com
Phone: (866) 693-5999
Website: https://passivestorageinvesting.com
The Peoples Choice Storage Westerville facility is strategically located in a thriving market poised for growth, further bolstered by the nearby $20 billion Intel chip factory. This new venture offers investors an impressive 19% targeted internal rate of return (IRR), which measures an investment's profitability, and a 20% projected average annual return, promising substantial financial benefits and stability.
"We are thrilled to bring the Westerville project into our portfolio," said Scott Meyers, Founder and CEO of Passive Storage Investing. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of targeting high-potential markets. The economic uplift from the Intel chip factory in the vicinity adds a strategic advantage, enhancing our growth and return projections for our investors."
To learn more about this exciting opportunity and its benefits, visit Passive Storage Investing.
For detailed information on the Westerville project, please check out the Passive Storage Investing Investor Portal.
About Passive Storage Investing
Passive Storage Investing, with over 18 years of experience, is dedicated to educating and empowering investors in the industry. The company has syndicated, acquired, and developed nearly 5 million square feet nationwide, demonstrating its expertise and success in the sector. Our mission is to help investors achieve financial freedom through strategic investments in the industry.
Contact:
Scott Meyers
Founder & CEO, Passive Storage Investing
Email: scott@passivestorageinvesting.com
Phone: (866) 693-5999
Website: https://passivestorageinvesting.com
Contact
Passive Storage InvestingContact
Scott Meyers
866-693-5999
https://passivestorageinvesting.com
Self Storage Investing
https://selfstorageinvesting.com
Scott Meyers
866-693-5999
https://passivestorageinvesting.com
Self Storage Investing
https://selfstorageinvesting.com
Categories