Miss Commando, Led by Amish, Leads the Way in Sustainable, Biodegradable Packaging and Chemical-Free Skincare

Miss Commando, founded by Lizzie Ens, a former Amish woman and Functional Health Wellness Trainer, is setting new standards in the skincare industry. This direct-to-consumer brand is at the forefront of the market with its biodegradable packaging and highly hydrating, chemical-free products. Ens champions a natural approach to skincare, making eco-friendly beauty accessible to middle-class families.