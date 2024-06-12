Amish CEO Considers Anchoring Sustainable Retail Brand "Miss Commando" in New York's Sustainability Valley

Lizzie Ens, former Amish CEO of the high-quality skincare and lifestyle brand Miss Commando, is considering opening the brand's first retail store in New York's Sustainability Valley. Currently a direct-to-consumer business, Miss Commando offers chemical-free products in biodegradable hemp fiber containers, aligning with the company's mission to reduce carbon footprints and support Cornwall Supervisor Josh Wojehowski's initiative to create a hub for sustainable businesses.