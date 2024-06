Amish CEO Considers Anchoring Sustainable Retail Brand "Miss Commando" in New York's Sustainability Valley

Tuxedo Park, NY, June 12, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Miss Commando, a high-quality skincare and lifestyle sustainability retail brand, is currently a direct-to-consumer business with plans to open its first retail store in Sustainability Valley."I've been interested in Cornwall Supervisor Josh Wojehowski's push to create a valley of sustainable businesses known as Sustainability Valley. I think Miss Commando would be a great fit on the sustainable retail side," says Lizzie Ens, former Amish CEO of Miss Commando.Currently, all of Miss Commando's products are chemical-free and sold in industrial hemp fiber plastic and paper containers that are biodegradable. The mission of the company is to reduce the carbon footprint with the things we buy, while still looking great doing it.For more information, please reach out to the PR Team at info@misscommando.com.