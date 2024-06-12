Amish CEO Considers Anchoring Sustainable Retail Brand "Miss Commando" in New York's Sustainability Valley
Lizzie Ens, former Amish CEO of the high-quality skincare and lifestyle brand Miss Commando, is considering opening the brand's first retail store in New York's Sustainability Valley. Currently a direct-to-consumer business, Miss Commando offers chemical-free products in biodegradable hemp fiber containers, aligning with the company's mission to reduce carbon footprints and support Cornwall Supervisor Josh Wojehowski's initiative to create a hub for sustainable businesses.
Tuxedo Park, NY, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Miss Commando, a high-quality skincare and lifestyle sustainability retail brand, is currently a direct-to-consumer business with plans to open its first retail store in Sustainability Valley.
"I've been interested in Cornwall Supervisor Josh Wojehowski's push to create a valley of sustainable businesses known as Sustainability Valley. I think Miss Commando would be a great fit on the sustainable retail side," says Lizzie Ens, former Amish CEO of Miss Commando.
Currently, all of Miss Commando's products are chemical-free and sold in industrial hemp fiber plastic and paper containers that are biodegradable. The mission of the company is to reduce the carbon footprint with the things we buy, while still looking great doing it.
For more information, please reach out to the PR Team at info@misscommando.com.
Contact
USH BrandsContact
Mike Coleman
845-915-3350
www.misscommando.com
Mike Coleman
845-915-3350
www.misscommando.com
