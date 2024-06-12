Dolly A. Colby Honored as a Professional of the Year or 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
San Carlos, CA, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dolly A. Colby of San Carlos, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Dolly A. Colby
Dolly A. Colby is a R.N. and a B.S.N., at Refined M.D., an aesthetics, facial plastics, and dermatology clinic that offers a comprehensive approach to skincare for both non-surgical cosmetic dermatology and facial plastic surgery. Colby specializes in BioTE hormone replacement therapy, semaglutide injections for weight loss, and labor and delivery.
Colby earned her M.S. in biochemistry from Stanford University, and she is affiliated with C.N.A.
In her spare time, Dolly likes to read, garden, and cook.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
