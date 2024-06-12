New Principled Technologies Study Evaluates the Cooling Design Advantages of the Dell PowerEdge HS5620 Compared to the Supermicro SYS-621C-TN12R
In high-temperature test scenarios, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Dell PowerEdge HS5620 continued running an intensive workload without component warnings or failures; in contrast, the Supermicro SYS-621C-TN12R experienced system downtime in two scenarios
Durham, NC, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- While running a data center at higher temperatures could help organizations save on cooling costs and energy consumption, the facility can only remain as warm as its hardware will allow. A server that can withstand those higher day-to-day temperatures, as well as even hotter temperatures due to unexpected circumstances, could help organizations meet sustainability goals. PT tested two cloud-optimized servers, the Dell PowerEdge HS5620 and the Supermicro SYS-621C-TN12R in a variety of scenarios, such as an internal fan failure and an HVAC malfunction where ambient temperatures rose to 35°C. They also analyzed the systems’ cooling designs, finding that the Dell system’s higher fan count, motherboard layout, and airflow control techniques could prove advantageous.
According to the report, “When we ran an intensive floating-point workload on a Dell PowerEdge HS5620 and a Supermicro SYS-621C-TN12R in three scenario types simulating typical operations at 25°C, a fan failure, and an HVAC malfunction, the Dell server experienced no component warnings or failures. In contrast, the Supermicro server experienced warnings in all three scenario types and experienced component failures in the latter two tests, rendering the system unusable. When we inspected and analyzed each system, we found that the Dell PowerEdge HS5620 server’s motherboard layout, fans, and chassis offered cooling design advantages. For businesses aiming to meet sustainability goals by running hotter data centers, as well as those concerned with server cooling design, the Dell PowerEdge HS5620 is a strong contender to take on higher temperatures during day-to-day operations and unexpected malfunctions.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/gPS09my and see the infographic at https://facts.pt/NkUz8LK.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
