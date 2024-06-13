New GivingPulse Report Shows Generosity Remains Steady in Q1 After a Strong End of Year in 2023
New evidence-based report from GivingTuesday captures giving behavior across the US.
New York, NY, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- For change-makers, nonprofits, and researchers in the social sector, having the most current information on the giving landscape is essential. To address this need, the GivingTuesday Data Commons introduced GivingPulse last year, with the support of the Fidelity Charitable® Catalyst Fund. This report examines the most up-to-date state of the giving ecosystem, providing insights into the behaviors, beliefs, and demographics of givers across the US on a quarterly basis.
The most recent report, released today, provides a holistic picture of giving sentiment and behavior in Q1 2024, and compares it to previous quarters. According to the report, the GivingTuesday team has found that:
- All forms of generosity are holding steady in Q1: Giving modes are similar to Q4. However, there was a short-term drop in all forms around the beginning of February that returned to previous levels shortly afterwards. During this time, there was an associated drop in the percentage of people who were solicited recently.
- There is a shift in locality of giving: The percentage of people supporting international organizations increased slightly in February before declining back to levels at the beginning of the quarter in March. This increase corresponded with a relative drop in support for national organizations over the same time period.
- Donor retention remains solid among volunteers: When donation rates dwindle overall, those who volunteer maintain their giving behaviors and are more likely to stay monetary donors. When monetary donation rates were at their lowest in Q1, volunteers made up over half of remaining donors.
- More givers would have responded if they were solicited: It is estimated that an additional 7% of respondents would have responded generously to solicitation if they had been asked recently. This group represents an untapped generosity market that is ready to give more if asked more frequently, but also highlights the need for increased engagement of the large number of unsolicited individuals who still may not respond generously if asked.
The full report is available at givingpulse.givingtuesday.org/q12024.
GivingPulse is designed to capture the multiple dimensions of generosity which include monetary donations, volunteering, informal support (such as mutual aid societies), and item donations. We then combine these dimensions with demographic and attitudinal traits to present a comprehensive picture of what people give (time, treasure, talent, or influence), who they are giving to (nonprofits, informal organizations, or others), and what motivates them to get—and remain—involved.
Through a national weekly survey of American giving behaviors which began in 2022, GivingPulse tracks these forms of individual generous interaction.
“We see the Giving Pulse as a vital piece of nonprofit data leadership—offering nonprofit marketers, fundraisers and other social impact strategists a deep peek into the sentiment of donors right now,” said Justin McCord, SVP Marketing & Communications at RKD Group. “The latest report sheds light on different types of connection, which is informing how we think about personalization and localization. We’re excited to work more closely with the GivingTuesday team in the days ahead to translate these insights into action steps to further unleash generosity.”
By enabling the social sector to follow shifts in American attitudes and behaviors around generosity, GivingPulse helps build a greater understanding of giving across the US that can be leveraged to develop new tools and programs that resonate with diverse audiences.
"With the release of the latest GivingPulse report, we are excited to offer the social sector a sober yet dynamic view of generosity in America,” said Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer of GivingTuesday. “Understanding the diverse ways people give, and what motivates them, is critical for nonprofits aiming to build resilient and inclusive systems. This quarter’s findings highlight not just the enduring spirit of generosity, but also the immense untapped potential that lies in engaging more people. We believe that with these insights, organizations can better connect with their communities and drive greater impact."
"GivingPulse continues to show that people are ready to give and to give more— and in a variety of ways. There are certainly concerning trends in giving right now, but there's also a real opportunity to cultivate deep and meaningful relationships with communities of givers. We remain convinced that a generous mindset is in abundance and see so much potential for using this tool to build more resilience in the social sector,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday.
GivingPulse reports are released on a quarterly basis through the GivingPulse site and further data visualization and analysis of GivingPulse data is available to researchers and professionals through the GivingTuesday Data Commons platform. To find out how to access GivingPulse data, please visit https://www.givingpulsehub.givingtuesday.org/.
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started in 2012 as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in more than 100 countries. People and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world. To learn more about GivingTuesday, please visit: www.givingtuesday.org.
About the GivingTuesday Data Commons
The GivingTuesday Data Commons, with over 100 data partners and 1,500+ collaborators, is the leading data collaboration on giving and generosity. The GivingTuesday Data Commons is an open and distributed network of partners across sectors and borders who seek to understand the drivers and impacts of generosity, explore giving behaviors and patterns, and use this data to inspire more giving around the world.
