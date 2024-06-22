new words {press} Celebrates the Release of Inaugural Young Poets Issue
New York, NY, June 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- new words {press} is thrilled to announce the release of its inaugural new words young poets issue, a captivating collection that showcases the voices of trans* teens aged 14-19. The young poets issue features the heartfelt, and often raw, works of 18 talented writers. Each poem is a testament to the resilience and brilliance of young trans* individuals, offering readers a window into their experiences, struggles, and triumphs. The collection stands as a bold statement in the literary world, emphasizing the importance of inclusive representation and the celebration of diverse voices.
"(Young authors’) voices are crucial to the landscape of trans* action and history," wrote Brooklyn Baggett, the founder of new words {press}. In an effort to preserve and lift those voices, new words {press} will be donating all proceeds from the issue to Intransitive, a grassroots organization in Arkansas focused on supporting trans* youth. new words {press} is honored and ecstatic to collaborate with an organization working to cultivate trans* futures in a southern red state.
new words {press} invites readers, educators, and poetry enthusiasts to celebrate the release of the new words young poets. This collection is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the complexities of young trans* experiences through the transformative power of poetry.
The young poets issue is now available for purchase on the new words {press} website and Amazon. Join us in supporting these incredible young voices and experience the raw, unfiltered brilliance of their poetry.
new words {press} is trans* and gender-expansive poetry press that publishes three journal issues per year, chapbooks, a sibling issue of young poets, and full-length poetry/hybrid collections. The press’ mission is to elevate emerging and established trans* and gender-expansive poetic voices, to build community, and to share knowledge.
Brooklyn Baggett
314-398-0231
https://newwordspress.com
