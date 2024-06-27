Livia Bar and Grill Wins Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for 2024
Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Livia Bar and Grill, the new and modern Italian restaurant located in the vibrant Flagler Village area of Fort Lauderdale, is proud to announce its victory in the prestigious Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards 2024. The restaurant has been recognized in two significant categories: Best New Restaurant winning gold and Best Craft Cocktail List winning bronze.
Nestled in the heart of Flagler Village, Livia Bar and Grill is dedicated to providing a unique and memorable dining experience. Guests are invited to savor the rich and authentic flavors of modern Italian cuisine. The restaurant boasts a specially curated wine list, featuring a selection of expertly chosen wines that perfectly complement the essence of its dishes. Adding an extra dimension to the dining experience, Livia's elevated cocktail program offers handcrafted cocktails that are as artful as they are delicious.
“We are deeply honored to receive these awards,” said Anthony Licata, owner of Livia Bar and Grill. “Winning Best New Restaurant and Best Craft Cocktail List in a competitive city like Fort Lauderdale is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to providing our guests with exceptional food, innovative beverages, and outstanding hospitality. These accolades reinforce our mission to be the premier destination for Italian dining in Fort Lauderdale.”
Livia Bar and Grill’s menu highlights a unique blend of authentic modern Italian cuisine. Guests can indulge in signature pizzas or explore innovative dishes like Dirty Macaroni and Short Rib Pappardelle. Complementing these culinary delights is an impressive cocktail list, which includes both signature and classic options.
In addition to its award-winning dinner menu, Livia Bar and Grill offers a delightful brunch menu available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 AM to 3 PM. The restaurant also hosts a popular Ladies Night, where ladies enjoy free drinks from 6 PM to 10 PM every Thursday.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit Livia Bar and Grill at 500 North Andrews Avenue Unit 106, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, or call (954)-306-3407. Experience the taste of Italy in the heart of Florida and discover why Livia Bar and Grill is a cut above the rest.
Contact Information:
Livia Bar and Grill
500 North Andrews Avenue Unit 106
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (954)-306-3407
Email: Info@liviabarandgrill.com
About Livia Bar and Grill
Livia Bar and Grill is a modern Italian restaurant dedicated to providing a unique and memorable dining experience. Located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village, Livia offers authentic modern Italian cuisine, a curated wine list, and handcrafted cocktails in a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere. Visit Livia Bar and Grill to enjoy exceptional food and outstanding hospitality.
