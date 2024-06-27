Livia Bar and Grill Wins Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for 2024

Livia Bar and Grill, the new and modern Italian restaurant located in the vibrant Flagler Village area of Fort Lauderdale, is proud to announce its victory in the prestigious Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards 2024. The restaurant has been recognized in two significant categories: Best New Restaurant winning gold and Best Craft Cocktail List winning bronze.