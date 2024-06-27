Vistra Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance announced today that Vistra, which has the second largest competitive nuclear fleet in the country, has joined the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member. The company owns and operates nearly half of the nuclear generation capacity in Texas. The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
“Vistra is a Texas giant – and a nuclear giant,” said Texas Nuclear Alliance President Reed Clay. “Vistra has been powering Texas homes with electricity from Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant for decades – safely and reliably. We are excited about Vistra’s decision to join our movement, and we know that Vistra will be a major player in bringing more needed nuclear to Texas.”
“Nuclear power is unique in that it provides reliable, emission-free baseload power,” said Ken Peters, chief nuclear officer at Vistra. “Texas is attractive to businesses and individuals alike – and we need more electricity to meet the needs of this growth. As this thirst for power grows in Texas and across the country along with a desire for responsibly paced decarbonization, nuclear will be a big part of the solution. Vistra firmly believes in the benefits of nuclear and looks forward to working with the Texas Nuclear Alliance to educate, promote, and advance nuclear power generation in the Lone Star State.”
Texas-based Vistra is the largest competitive generator in the country and a leader in nuclear power generation in both Texas and the nation. Vistra operates more than 6,400 MW of nuclear power generation, including two reactors at Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant near Glen Rose, Texas. Comanche Peak’s two-unit nuclear plant has a capacity of 2,400 MW – enough to power about 1.2 million Texas homes in normal conditions. Since it began operating in 1990, Comanche Peak has generated more than 582 million megawatt-hours of reliable, emission-free electricity. Vistra is currently seeking a 20-year extension for operation of Comanche Peak Units 1 & 2, until 2050 and 2053 respectively. Vistra also recently completed its acquisition of Energy Harbor, adding three additional nuclear plants to its fleet – two in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania – amounting to an additional 4,000 MW of 24/7, carbon-free nuclear generation.
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. The Alliance was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, the Alliance is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
