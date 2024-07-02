New Principled Technologies Study Shows Advantages of Dell Latitude Rugged Extreme Tablets for Skilled Workers
Compared to comparably sized consumer-grade tablets equipped with rugged cases, Principled Technologies (PT) found that Dell Latitude 7030 and 7230 Rugged Extreme Tablets delivered a myriad of performance, capability, and durability advantages.
Durham, NC, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tablets that have glove-capable and outdoor-readable touchscreens, act more like computers and less like smartphones, provide more consistent performance in extreme temperatures, and retain usability after hard drops and water exposure could be a boon for skilled workers in all types of environments. In hands-on testing, PT showed that when it comes to manufacturing, logistics, and field services use cases, Dell Latitude 7030 and 7230 Rugged Extreme Tablets offered significant advantages against comparably sized Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S-series tablets with top-rated rugged cases.
According to the report, “Sedans are great for daily commutes and running errands - but you wouldn’t add iron cladding to one and send it into a battle zone unless you had no other choice. So why slap a rugged case on a consumer-grade tablet for your manufacturing, logistics, or field service needs when there’s an armored Humvee equivalent? In this report, we explore the productivity gains you could experience by investing in Dell Latitude 7030 and 7230 Rugged Extreme Tablets instead of equipping consumer-grade tablets with rugged cases.”
To learn more about the performance and durability advantages PT found, read the report: https://facts.pt/8OM4TTI; scrutinize the infographic: https://facts.pt/6Kh4D6S; or watch the summary video: https://facts.pt/UmEs3Bc.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
