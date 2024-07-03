New Storage Facility Opening in Itasca, IL
Itasca, IL, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LSC Development, LLC is excited to announce the grand opening of a new self-storage facility in Itasca, IL at 1220 Norwood Ave. serving the west suburbs of Chicago.
The facility is strategically located just southwest of the I-390, and I-290 intersection with frontage to IL Route 53 where over 19,100 vehicles per day travel north and southbound. The facility serves Itasca, Wood Dale, Elk Grove Village, Addison, Roselle, Bloomingdale, Bensenville, and other surrounding western suburbs. The 3-mile area is currently home to over 75,000 people with a median income well above the national average of $97,000.
The scope of LSC Development’s most recent adaptive reuse project included a total makeover of the former Century Tile retail and distribution center. The building was converted from a 1-story tile warehouse into a 3-story storage drive-thru facility by raising the roof and adding 2 additional stories to the building.
The new facility features 99,969 rentable square feet and 952 various-sized storage units. A 191-foot-long by 24-foot-wide drive-thru loading with drive-up contractor units along both sides is a key feature of this facility. The building is fully climate-controlled, with a state-of-the-art security system, a secure keypad access and control system, coupled with an HD camera surveillance system.
The project was designed by SGW Architects and built by Cobalt Commercial Construction. Northern Trust provided the construction loan. “It was a pleasure to work with the Village of Itasca and neighbors in the warehouse/distribution park to reactive this property and supply the community with a much-needed amenity,” said John Nikolich, President & COO of LSC Development.
The facility is managed by Extra Space Storage leading publicly traded self-storage REIT that operates more than 3,500 storage facilities. Customer contact-free leasing is available through the Extra Space online reservation system. Storage units may be rented online, over the phone, or in person for customer convenience.
ABOUT LSC Development, LLC:
LSC Development is a fully integrated real estate operating company based in Barrington, Illinois, focusing on the acquisition, development, and ownership of commercial and self-storage properties. Since its founding in 2002, LSC Development has acquired, developed, and operated 94 self-storage properties totaling to over seven million square feet. The current portfolio and development pipeline consists of over 3.0 million square feet.
Contact
LSC Development, LLCContact
Iwona Lach
847-382-0567
lscdevelopment.com
