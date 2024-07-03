A Legacy of Passion and Prestige: Mark Hamish Lochtenberg's Architectural Jewel in Tamarack, Idaho Presented by City of Trees Real Estate
Tamarack, ID, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In the early days of Tamarack Resort's development, one visionary was already shaping what would become one of the most prestigious properties in the area. Mark Hamish Lochtenberg, a renowned figure in mining and coal trading and former head of Glencore Coal, chose the untamed beauty of Idaho's mountains to construct a retreat now offered by City of Trees Real Estate
Born in Scotland and educated in Britain at prestigious institutions such as Stonyhurst College and Liverpool University, Lochtenberg’s life has been one of global influence and acclaim. His home in Tamarack, designed by the multi-award-winning Australian architect Dale Jones-Evans and built in 2011 by acclaimed builder Jason Wipple, embodies his zest for life and love for the rich mining history of Idaho.
This fantastic opportunity is offered at $7,250,000 and is a marvel of contemporary architecture combined with historical elements. The exterior's modern design, featuring copper frames and granite construction, houses interiors of reclaimed 19th-century timber that bring warmth and stories of the past into every room. The bespoke Studio Becker kitchen with Miele appliances is a highlight, showcasing Lochtenberg’s attention to detail and quality.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the house is functionally magnificent. It boasts expansive outdoor living areas designed for year-round enjoyment, ski-in, ski-out access, and panoramic views that stretch to "The Land of No Return." A true sanctuary, it offers privacy next to state forest land and features amenities such as an 800-bottle wine cellar, sauna, spa bath, and an integrated sound system that cater to every comfort.
Mark's contributions to Tamarack's early development are evident in every aspect of this home, built during a time of personal joy and communal growth. After the loss of his beloved wife, Fiona, in 2014, Lochtenberg’s visits became less frequent, and he has now decided to offer this remarkable home to those who share his passion for life and luxury.
For more information or to schedule a private viewing of this extraordinary property, please contact Brent Hanson at 208-794-5164.
City of Trees Real Estate is brokered through Keller Williams Realty Boise.
