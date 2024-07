Capri Med Spa Unveils Comprehensive Medical Spa Services in Glendale, CA

Glendale, CA, July 16, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Capri Med Spa is thrilled to announce the expansion of its premier medical spa services in Glendale, CA. Specializing in a wide range of advanced treatments, Capri Med Spa offers injectables, laser treatments, and various facials to help clients achieve their beauty and wellness goals.Injectables: Capri Med Spa provides top-of-the-line injectable treatments to enhance and rejuvenate your appearance. The services include:BOTOX® and Dysport®: Smooth out fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful look.Juvéderm® and Restylane®: Fillers for enhancing lips, cheeks, jawline, temples, and nasolabial folds.KYBELLA®: A non-surgical solution for reducing submental fat (double chin).Sculptra®: Stimulates collagen production for long-lasting facial volume.Laser Treatments: Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, Capri Med Spa offers effective laser treatments for various skin concerns:Laser Hair Removal: Achieve smooth, hair-free skin with advanced laser hair removal services.IPL Laser Treatments: Improve skin tone and texture, targeting sun damage, age spots, and more.Facials: Expert estheticians deliver customized facial treatments to address specific skin needs:Acne Facials: Deep cleansing and targeted treatments to combat acne.Brightening Facials: Enhance skin radiance and clarity.Anti-Aging Facials: Reduce signs of aging with advanced techniques and products.Chemical Peels: Exfoliate and renew the skin for a fresh, youthful glow.Microdermabrasion: Gently exfoliate to improve skin texture and tone.Microneedling: Stimulate collagen for smoother, firmer skin.PRP Facial Treatment: Harness the power of platelet-rich plasma for natural rejuvenation.Capri Med Spa's mission is to provide the clients with the highest quality of care and the latest in aesthetic treatments offering a comprehensive range of services to help so the clients look and feel their best.Capri Med Spa in Glendale, CA, is a leading medical spa offers a wide range of advanced aesthetic treatments. Their services include injectables, fillers, laser and IPL treatments, all designed to help clients achieve their beauty and wellness goals in a serene and professional setting. Capri Med Spa is committed to delivering exceptional results in a luxurious and relaxing environment. Their team of experienced professionals ensures personalized care and customized treatment plans for every client. Even if you are looking for just facials in Glendale , Capri offers a variety of facial services.For more information about Capri Med Spa and to schedule a consultation, please visit Capri Med Spa in Glendale CA.