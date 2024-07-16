Capri Med Spa Unveils Comprehensive Medical Spa Services in Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Capri Med Spa is thrilled to announce the expansion of its premier medical spa services in Glendale, CA. Specializing in a wide range of advanced treatments, Capri Med Spa offers injectables, laser treatments, and various facials to help clients achieve their beauty and wellness goals.
Injectables: Capri Med Spa provides top-of-the-line injectable treatments to enhance and rejuvenate your appearance. The services include:
BOTOX® and Dysport®: Smooth out fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful look.
Juvéderm® and Restylane®: Fillers for enhancing lips, cheeks, jawline, temples, and nasolabial folds.
KYBELLA®: A non-surgical solution for reducing submental fat (double chin).
Sculptra®: Stimulates collagen production for long-lasting facial volume.
Laser Treatments: Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, Capri Med Spa offers effective laser treatments for various skin concerns:
Laser Hair Removal: Achieve smooth, hair-free skin with advanced laser hair removal services.
IPL Laser Treatments: Improve skin tone and texture, targeting sun damage, age spots, and more.
Facials: Expert estheticians deliver customized facial treatments to address specific skin needs:
Acne Facials: Deep cleansing and targeted treatments to combat acne.
Brightening Facials: Enhance skin radiance and clarity.
Anti-Aging Facials: Reduce signs of aging with advanced techniques and products.
Chemical Peels: Exfoliate and renew the skin for a fresh, youthful glow.
Microdermabrasion: Gently exfoliate to improve skin texture and tone.
Microneedling: Stimulate collagen for smoother, firmer skin.
PRP Facial Treatment: Harness the power of platelet-rich plasma for natural rejuvenation.
Capri Med Spa's mission is to provide the clients with the highest quality of care and the latest in aesthetic treatments offering a comprehensive range of services to help so the clients look and feel their best.
Capri Med Spa in Glendale, CA, is a leading medical spa offers a wide range of advanced aesthetic treatments. Their services include injectables, fillers, laser and IPL treatments, all designed to help clients achieve their beauty and wellness goals in a serene and professional setting. Capri Med Spa is committed to delivering exceptional results in a luxurious and relaxing environment. Their team of experienced professionals ensures personalized care and customized treatment plans for every client. Even if you are looking for just facials in Glendale, Capri offers a variety of facial services.
For more information about Capri Med Spa and to schedule a consultation, please visit Capri Med Spa in Glendale CA.
Contact
Roland Saks
(818) 210-4449
https://caprimedspa.com
