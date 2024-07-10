VESALIO Introduces NeVa NET 4.0 mm Following International Success of NeVa NET 5.5 mm

In NeVa NET™, Distal Embolic Filtration and Drop Zone™ technologies work together to enhance clot capture and retention, providing effective recanalization in ischemic stroke thrombectomy. The new NeVa NET 4.0, following the success of the 5.5 mm version, is designed to offer clinicians an advanced tool for improving first-pass rates and reducing distal embolization.