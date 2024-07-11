Paradyme Celebrates the Closing of Phase One of the Paradyme Barn Caves Project

Paradyme announces the successful closing of Phase One of the Barn Caves project in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, marking a significant milestone in luxury real estate development. This phase includes land acquisition and initial funding for a unique development featuring 400,000 square feet of single-family homes with oversized boat and RV garages. Highlighting Paradyme's success, the adjacent project achieved $1 million in sales in one day. The Barn Caves project offers an exceptional investment.