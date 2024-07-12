VuDecide AI Agent for Shock Resilient Demand Planning Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
San Ramon, CA, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DeepVu, an innovator in AI Agents for resilient supply chain planning for manufacturers, today announced the availability of its flagship product, VuDecide AI Agent for Shock Resilient Demand Planning, on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
Once creating a baseline demand forecast either from Dynamics 365 Sales or an internal forecast, VuDecide's AI Agents integrate shock scenario planning, offering a compelling shock-resilient demand planning solution that gives human planners the power to choose from multiple shock-resilient AI powered forecasts. The beta release includes macroeconomic shocks such as consumer spend shocks (personal consumption expenditures) which impact all consumer goods verticals, and more shocks are being added based on customer demand. AI Agents are further enriched with world/industry context by taking hundreds of external signals from DeepVu’s rich Supply Chain Knowledge Graph “VuGraph.” Such signals include extensive macroeconomic signals such as interest rates, unemployment rates, average wages, commodity prices, export/import volume, and forex rates among others.
Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “We welcome AI Agent for Shock Resilient Demand Planning to AppSource, where global customers can find thousands of line-of-business partner solutions that work with the Microsoft products they already use. Thanks to trusted partners like DeepVu, AppSource is part of a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025.”
“Through DeepVu’s AI solutions, we strive to provide our manufacturing customers with best-in- class shock resilient planning in order to future-proof their supply chains against external shocks,” said Moataz Rashad, Founder and CEO of DeepVu. “The availability of our flagship VuDecide AI Planning Agents product in Microsoft AppSource enables us to offer these resilient planning and margin optimization benefits to a wider range of enterprise customers across the globe.”
The Dynamics 365 ecosystem is a compelling end-to-end suite of business operations and supply chain management solutions that offers an attractive value proposition to enterprises of all sizes globally. DeepVu’s suite of VuDecide Resilient Planning AI Agents and Knowledge Graph enriches this ecosystem with a set of compelling use-cases that optimize resilience, profit margins and sustainability for every enterprise that aims to future-proof its operations against external risks and disruptions.
About DeepVu
DeepVu (Vufind, Inc.) is an emerging AI innovator in resilient supply chain planning for manufacturing enterprises. DeepVu is pioneering a new category called autonomous resilient planning, in which generative AI planning agents are trained on top of digital twins that simulate multiple shock scenarios such as commodity spikes, consumer spend shocks, Mississippi river drought, labor and component shortages, trade restrictions, and more. The agent then recommends decisions along with their impact on the business KPIs. Human planners choose the actions to deploy fully informed by their KPI impact. DeepVu has R&D centers in San Ramon, CA, Belfort, France, Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit deepvu.co.
Contacts
Moataz Rashad, CEO
ceo@deepvu.co
650.862.5113
