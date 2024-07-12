From Fed to Fiction: Shaynuh Sloane's Explosive Novel "Jaded Choyce"
In the book, a young Black professional's dream job in federal service turns into a nightmare as she battles discrimination, harassment, and a shadowy conspiracy reaching the highest levels of government.
Washington, DC, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In her debut novel, "Jaded Choyce," author Shaynuh Sloane pulls back the curtain on the dark underbelly of working as a woman of color in the federal government. Based on Sloane's own experiences, this riveting story follows Chloe Choyce, a single mother and domestic abuse survivor, as she navigates a hostile work environment rife with racism, sexism, harassment and retaliation at multiple government agencies.
Despite Chloe's talent, work ethic and commitment to public service, she finds herself repeatedly undermined, gaslit and set up to fail by toxic managers, including supervisor Felicia and the predatory Wyatt. Her attempts to seek help through official channels, like human resources and the union, only lead to further betrayal. Ultimately, Chloe is unjustly fired, prompting her to file an EEOC complaint to clear her name and hold her former employer accountable.
"Jaded Choyce" is an unflinching exposé of the systemic barriers, abuses of power and culture of complicity that persist in many government offices. Yet it is also an empowering tale of a Black woman advocating for herself and refusing to be silenced. With sharp insight and raw honesty, Sloane spotlights an issue rarely discussed openly.
"I wrote this book to validate the experiences of so many brilliant Black women whose careers have been derailed by workplace discrimination," said Sloane. "My hope is that Chloe's story emboldens others to speak their truth and demand change. No one should have their livelihood and mental health destroyed simply for doing their job while Black."
"Jaded Choyce" is now available in paperback and ebook formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and independent booksellers.
About the Author
Shaynuh Sloane is an author, blogger and advocate based in the Washington, D.C. area. Jaded Choyce is her first novel. Learn more at www.shaynuhsloane.com.
Media Contact
Era Tong
Publicist
contact@shaynuhsloane.com
Despite Chloe's talent, work ethic and commitment to public service, she finds herself repeatedly undermined, gaslit and set up to fail by toxic managers, including supervisor Felicia and the predatory Wyatt. Her attempts to seek help through official channels, like human resources and the union, only lead to further betrayal. Ultimately, Chloe is unjustly fired, prompting her to file an EEOC complaint to clear her name and hold her former employer accountable.
"Jaded Choyce" is an unflinching exposé of the systemic barriers, abuses of power and culture of complicity that persist in many government offices. Yet it is also an empowering tale of a Black woman advocating for herself and refusing to be silenced. With sharp insight and raw honesty, Sloane spotlights an issue rarely discussed openly.
"I wrote this book to validate the experiences of so many brilliant Black women whose careers have been derailed by workplace discrimination," said Sloane. "My hope is that Chloe's story emboldens others to speak their truth and demand change. No one should have their livelihood and mental health destroyed simply for doing their job while Black."
"Jaded Choyce" is now available in paperback and ebook formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and independent booksellers.
About the Author
Shaynuh Sloane is an author, blogger and advocate based in the Washington, D.C. area. Jaded Choyce is her first novel. Learn more at www.shaynuhsloane.com.
Media Contact
Era Tong
Publicist
contact@shaynuhsloane.com
Contact
Era TongContact
443-272-1269
443-272-1269
Categories