Image Options Announces Key Promotions to Enhance Management Structure and Drive Strategic Growth

Image Options announced promotions to enhance growth. Catina Talamantes will be Vice President of Operations, and Marisa Sedlak will be Director of Client Services, effective July 17. Both have been with the company for over a decade. CEO Barry Polan highlighted their role in achieving growth and maintaining high service standards. The company plans space optimization, increased automation at its Orange County headquarters, and expansion into Las Vegas. Founded in 1999, Image Options specializ