Image Options Announces Key Promotions to Enhance Management Structure and Drive Strategic Growth
Irvine, CA, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Image Options, a leader in experiential graphic and fabrication solutions, is proud to announce key promotions within its management team as part of its ongoing commitment to excellence and strategic growth. Effective July 17, Catina Talamantes will assume the role of Vice President of Operations, and Marisa Sedlak will be promoted to Director of Client Services.
Ms. Talamantes has been an invaluable member of the Image Options family since 2002. Her extensive understanding of all aspects of the business and her strong leadership qualities have significantly contributed to the company's success. In her new role as Vice President of Operations, Catina will oversee the operational aspects of the business, ensuring efficiency and excellence in service delivery.
Marisa Sedlak, who joined Image Options in 2007, has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and talent. As the new Director of Client Services, Marisa will be responsible for overseeing client relations and ensuring that the company's high standards of customer service are maintained.
Barry Polan, CEO of Image Options, expressed his enthusiasm for the promotions, stating, "I couldn't be happier to call on two such talented and dedicated individuals to take on these critical roles in our business. These appointments will allow us to achieve our aggressive growth plans while always exceeding client expectations."
These key initiatives include space optimization and further automation in its 125,000 sq/ft Orange County headquarters and Bay Area facility as well as the planned expansion into the Las Vegas market.
Please join them in congratulating Catina and Marisa on their well-deserved and exciting new roles. They look forward to their continued contributions to the success of Image Options.
About Image Options:
Founded in 1999, Image Options is at the forefront of the surface imaging, display, and fabrication, servicing the tech, retail, hospitality and Fortune 1000 sectors. Specializing in high-impact visual solutions, the company excels in transforming environments through innovative design and technology. From retail and trade shows to corporate environments and events, Image Options is dedicated to turning the improbable into reality, delivering branded experiential solutions that captivate and engage.
