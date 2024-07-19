Third-Party Report: Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery Can Improve Cyber Resiliency & Protect Data from Ransomware Threats Using an AI-Based ML Analytics Software and More
Through research and testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found Cyber Recovery to offer myriad data protection advantages and tools that competing solutions lack.
Durham, NC, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Data protection and recovery are two critical issues for many, if not all, enterprise-level organizations. Choosing the right data management, protection, and recovery solution could make a significant difference in preventing critical downtime and data loss due to cyber attacks, such as ransomware. PT recently conducted a deep dive into the Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery solution with CyberSense, an AI-based machine learning (ML) analytics software platform. PT research highlighted many data protection and recovery tools Cyber Recovery utilizes to help prevent devastating data loss, while hands-on testing showed CyberSense can detect database infections in deep levels of infrastructure better than a key competitor.
As the report notes, “PowerProtect Cyber Recovery helps organizations mitigate cyberattacks, enhance data resilience with multiple copies of data backups from separate locations, reduce downtime, and maintain business continuity.”
To learn more about Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery and how it stacks up to some competitors in key areas, visit https://facts.pt/64FU3b2 for the full report or https://facts.pt/PnYz8tU for the report summary. To learn more about the results from testing, see the infographic at https://facts.pt/v5r99WL.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
