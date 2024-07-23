Future Goals Foundation Announces 2024 Academic Scholarship Recipients
Princeton, NJ, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Furthering its mission to facilitate post-secondary educational opportunities for people in the soccer community, Future Goals Foundation is pleased to announce the six recipients of its 2024 academic scholarships. Selected from a large number of highly qualified applicants, this year’s scholarship award winners are:
~ Ashley Nace | Susquehanna University
~ Ava Grace Nulph | Florida Gulf Coast University
~ Brendan John Karwacki | Fairfield University
~ Keira Milam | University of Maryland, College Park
~ Nihar Rahul Bagkar | New York University
~ Waseem Jawawdeh | Temple University
Each of these six scholarship award winners will receive $2,500 in financial assistance for their post-secondary educational pursuits.
The Future Goals Foundation board of directors would like to thank all of its 2024 scholarship applicants and wish them continued success in their future endeavors. Additionally, the team would like to express appreciation for its benefactors – EDP Soccer and Collegiate Club Soccer – for promoting our annual scholarship program and supporting the Future Goals Foundation mission.
For more information about Future Goals Foundation, please visit our website – futuregoalsfoundation.org – and our various social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X/Twitter.
About Future Goals Foundation
Since 2004, Future Goals Foundation (formerly EDP Foundation) has been providing educational and career development programs to the soccer community. The organization facilitates connections between athletics and education beyond high school with programs designed to inform and inspire athletes to attend college, trade, or technical schools.
~ Ashley Nace | Susquehanna University
~ Ava Grace Nulph | Florida Gulf Coast University
~ Brendan John Karwacki | Fairfield University
~ Keira Milam | University of Maryland, College Park
~ Nihar Rahul Bagkar | New York University
~ Waseem Jawawdeh | Temple University
Each of these six scholarship award winners will receive $2,500 in financial assistance for their post-secondary educational pursuits.
The Future Goals Foundation board of directors would like to thank all of its 2024 scholarship applicants and wish them continued success in their future endeavors. Additionally, the team would like to express appreciation for its benefactors – EDP Soccer and Collegiate Club Soccer – for promoting our annual scholarship program and supporting the Future Goals Foundation mission.
For more information about Future Goals Foundation, please visit our website – futuregoalsfoundation.org – and our various social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X/Twitter.
About Future Goals Foundation
Since 2004, Future Goals Foundation (formerly EDP Foundation) has been providing educational and career development programs to the soccer community. The organization facilitates connections between athletics and education beyond high school with programs designed to inform and inspire athletes to attend college, trade, or technical schools.
Contact
DPH CreativeContact
Dillon Henry
201-572-5529
futuregoalsfoundation.org
Dillon Henry
201-572-5529
futuregoalsfoundation.org
Categories