Servpro of South and West Charleston Tackles Chiller Failure at Colleton County Medical Center

Servpro of South and West Charleston successfully restored Colleton County Medical Center (CMC) after a chiller failure caused high humidity and temperature throughout the facility. Within 48 hours, the team deployed 38 employees and necessary equipment to dehumidify and restore air quality, ensuring the hospital's vital services were resumed quickly. This demonstrates Servpro's expertise in disaster recovery and dedication to serving their community.