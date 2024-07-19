Servpro of South and West Charleston Tackles Chiller Failure at Colleton County Medical Center
Servpro of South and West Charleston successfully restored Colleton County Medical Center (CMC) after a chiller failure caused high humidity and temperature throughout the facility. Within 48 hours, the team deployed 38 employees and necessary equipment to dehumidify and restore air quality, ensuring the hospital's vital services were resumed quickly. This demonstrates Servpro's expertise in disaster recovery and dedication to serving their community.
Charleston, SC, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a race against time, Servpro of South and West Charleston showcased their exceptional skills and dedication when Colleton County Medical Center (CMC) faced a critical chiller failure. The incident resulted in elevated humidity and soaring temperatures throughout the entire 143,000 square foot facility, threatening the hospital's ability to provide essential medical services to the community.
CMC, an HCA facility with 135 beds, is a vital healthcare provider in the region, offering inpatient and outpatient services, as well as 24/7 emergency care for adults and children. The chiller failure posed a significant risk to patient safety and comfort, necessitating immediate action to restore a safe and operational environment.
Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Servpro of South and West Charleston mobilized a massive response effort. Within 24 hours of receiving the call for service, they had 38 highly trained employees on site, ready to tackle the daunting task of dehumidifying and restoring the hospital's air quality.
The team quickly deployed the necessary equipment, including 79 dehumidifiers and 2000 CFM air scrubbers, working tirelessly around the clock to combat the elevated humidity levels. Their unwavering commitment and expertise ensured that the hospital could reopen its doors within a mere 48 hours of the initial request for cleaning.
"We are incredibly proud of our team's swift response and dedication to restoring Colleton County Medical Center's functionality," said John Davis, general manager of Servpro of South and West Charleston. "Our priority was to ensure the safety and well-being of patients, staff, and visitors, and we are grateful to have played a role in helping the hospital resume its vital services to the community."
The successful restoration of CMC is a testament to Servpro of South and West Charleston's expertise in disaster recovery and their unwavering commitment to serving their community in times of need. Their exceptional performance under pressure highlights the importance of having reliable and experienced partners in the disaster restoration industry who stand ready to respond to any challenge that may arise.
