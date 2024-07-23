Donna T. Gingery Named P.O.W.E.R. Woman of the Month for July 2024 (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Prior Lake, MN, July 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Donna T. Gingery of Prior Lake, Minnesota, has been named P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Woman of the Month for July 2024 for her contributions and achievements in education and the performing arts.
About Donna T. Gingery
Donna T. Gingery is a special education teacher in the Robbinsdale Area Schools located in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. She teaches students in grades 6-8 at the Sandburg Middle School and is also an author. She has written the children's book "Red and the Egg Pie,” a story about a young African American girl named Red with a big imagination, growing up under the watchful eye of her granny.
The book has been praised for its hilarious storytelling, perfect for ages 3-8 and can be purchased online at LULU.com at: https://www.lulu.com/search?page=1&sortBy=RELEVANCE&q=Red+and+the+egg+pie&pageSize=10&adult_audience_rating=00. She is currently working on publishing another children's book.
With a background in both education and the performing arts, Gingery has found ways to combine these passions into her work. She has been involved in various theatrical productions and is a long-time member of the International Thespian Society. Donna has also ventured into public speaking, captivating audiences with the art of spoken word, and expressing her creativity through improvisation, singing, and dancing. She has also served as a voice coach where she has directed vocal performances in plays, and both co-directed and directed stage productions. One of the most memorable moments of her career was accompanying students to the White House during the Obama administration, where her students performed for Michelle Obama.
Gingery earned an M.A. in Special Education from St. Thomas University in 2023 and an M.A. in Educational Leadership from St. Mary's University in 2010. In her spare time, she likes to dance and do aqua aerobics.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional women. Our mission is to provide a network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other. Through our services and collaborations, our members can gain recognition and exposure, as well as learn from those who have already achieved success.
