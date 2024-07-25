Joan Nichole Rose Named P.O.W.E.R. Woman of the Month for July 2024 (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Addison, TX, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joan Nichole Rose of Addison, Texas, has been named P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Woman of the Month for July 2024 for her contributions and achievements in the non-profit industry.
About Joan Nichole Rose
Joan Nichole Rose is the founder of Rise Up, a non-profit organization dedicated to establishing healing centers where individuals can nurture their spiritual, physical, and mental well-being. Driven by her personal experience with trauma and her deep-seated faith, Rose is committed to providing others with the tools and support they need to heal and thrive.
Rose's vision for Rise Up stems from her own 20-year journey of overcoming adversity and finding healing. Despite facing numerous challenges, including medical disabilities and homelessness, she has remained steadfast in her mission to create safe spaces for others to recover and grow. Her empathy and resilience serve as a powerful example for those she seeks to help. “One of the biggest challenges women face today is carrying shame and guilt stemming from their experiences. I am passionate about helping others understand that they are not defined by what they have endured and that healing is possible,” said Rose.
Through Rise Up, Rose hopes to provide women and men with the time, support, and resources they need to heal their hearts and minds.
For more information, visit: riseuphec.org and healersunite.space
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional women. Our mission is to provide a network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other. Through our services and collaborations, our members can gain recognition and exposure, as well as learn from those who have already achieved success.
