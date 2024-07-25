ServiceMark Offers New NPMA Hud 99a and 99b Forms
Dallas, TX, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ServiceMark Communications is authorized by the National Pest Management Association to offer the new (revised July 2024) HUD NPMA 99A and HUD NPMA 99B in both printed carbonless forms as well as fillable .pdf formats.
The new forms have an OMB Expiration date of July 31 2027. This 07-31-2027 OMB expiration version replaces the previous version that expired 9/30/2022. It took almost two years for Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to issue the updated forms.
ServiceMark offers printed 2-part carbonless HUD NPMA 99A & 99B forms as well as fillable .pdf versions that can be filled out on computer or tablet.
ServiceMark Communications has been in business since 1995 and specializes in business printing and marketing. From business forms, marketing materials to promotional products and online social media and web development, ServiceMark is ready to serve the Pest Management industry.
Orders may be placed by calling 214-351-0220 or visiting servicemarkonline.com.
The new forms have an OMB Expiration date of July 31 2027. This 07-31-2027 OMB expiration version replaces the previous version that expired 9/30/2022. It took almost two years for Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to issue the updated forms.
ServiceMark offers printed 2-part carbonless HUD NPMA 99A & 99B forms as well as fillable .pdf versions that can be filled out on computer or tablet.
ServiceMark Communications has been in business since 1995 and specializes in business printing and marketing. From business forms, marketing materials to promotional products and online social media and web development, ServiceMark is ready to serve the Pest Management industry.
Orders may be placed by calling 214-351-0220 or visiting servicemarkonline.com.
Contact
ServiceMark CommunicationsContact
Clinton Kemp
214-728-3823
servicemarkonline.com
Clinton Kemp
214-728-3823
servicemarkonline.com
Categories