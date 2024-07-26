Stahls’ Hosts Global Company Meeting
Stahls’ recently held its biannual Global Meeting in Dillingen, Germany with over 40 members of its leadership team from four continents.
St. Clair Shores, MI, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stahls’ recently held its biannual Global Meeting in Dillingen, Germany with over 40 members of its leadership team from four continents, with every discipline represented including software innovation, IT, manufacturing, global sustainability, customer service, education, marketing, finance, branding, licensing and commercial sales.This event marks a significant milestone in Stahls’ commitment to driving innovation and connected custom apparel technology across the globe.
With a focus on a corporate philosophy of innovation, the meeting showcased initiatives aimed innovative product development, patent protection, and other global initiatives designed to benefit heat printing technology customers worldwide.
“Our global company meeting underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and quality throughout all our manufacturing processes” said Carleen Gray, CEO of Stahls’. “When it comes to garment decoration technology, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, ensuring that our products and services meet the highest standards for customers around the world.”
The meeting brought together the global leadership team to collaborate, share insights, and align strategies for the future. Topics of discussion included sustainability, the latest advancements in heat press technology, best practices in heat transfer production, manufacturing and distribution expansion plans and the future of custom apparel and how software is changing the game.
Stahls' remains committed to driving innovation, protecting intellectual property rights, and delivering exceptional value to customers worldwide.
