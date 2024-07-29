Oracle Acquisitions Takes on Northeastern Regional Meeting
Denver, CO, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Oracle Acquisitions, a Denver-based marketing firm, traveled over 1,700 miles to attend the Northeastern Regional Conference in Philadelphia. Regional leaders from all across the area meet to collaborate, address key issues affecting the industry. This event will bring together CEOs, small business owners, client representatives, corporate trainers and directors of all sorts to network and discuss growth opportunities and strategies.
The goal of the conference is to recognize the achievements of industry leaders who initiated change in the workplace and to be able to learn from them.
Networking Event
To kick off the two-day event, Noah Dubale, took his team to get famous philly cheesesteaks from Taste of Philly. After touring the city, they were able to meet up for a bowling night with some more of the industry’s well-deserved top performers and CEOs. Networking is crucial in business for several reasons. It allows opportunities for growth, career development, knowledge sharing, and staying current in a rapidly evolving industry.
“It was great to be able to network during bowling with the different offices around America. Learning about their experiences in the business really helped me apply to my situation and better myself inside and outside the business!” - EJ Scott, Corporate Trainer
Meeting
Leadership qualities that enhance a business's competitiveness include resilience, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. Resilient leaders inspire their teams and set clear goals, while adaptability allows teams to respond effectively to change. Additionally, emotional intelligence fosters collaboration and strong relationships, driving innovation and motivation within the workforce.
“At Oracle Acquisitions, we value professional networking opportunities. Professional networking is not just about meeting new people; it's also about maintaining existing relationships. This involves staying in touch with contacts, sharing updates on your work, and offering support and assistance when needed. This all supports your career growth and development.“ - Noah Dubale, Director of Operations
Topics ranged from management styles, client acquisition, professional branding, recruiting, goal-setting and leadership development.
One leader states, “This meeting really opened my eyes to the bigger picture. One thing I took away is that it’s not about sales, it’s about becoming a better leader and a better person. It's about becoming a better person both professionally and personally." - Baker Gentry, Corporate Trainer
The leaders came back with so many positive and impactful takeaways from the Regional Meeting. They are already looking forward to the next one in October.
For more information on career opportunities, team events, marketing campaigns, community involvement, or general inquiries please email hr@oracleacquisitions.com or check out their company page at www.oracleacquisitions.com.
Contact
Ashley Young
720-706-9345
https://www.oracleacquisitions.com/
