Doobiez Dispensary Opens in West Milford, NJ: Grand Opening Event Planned for October 2024
Doobiez is a NJ State Licensed Adult Use Cannabis retailer committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a focus on education and community engagement, Doobiez aims to enhance the cannabis experience for all customers 21 years of age or over. Visit us online or at our location in West Milford, NJ, and discover the best in the New Jersey cannabis market.
West Milford, NJ, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Doobiez is thrilled to announce the opening of its adult use cannabis retail location in West Milford, NJ, offering a large selection of premium cannabis products to adults 21 years and older. The dispensary officially opened its doors in May 2024, welcoming cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers alike with a diverse array of top-quality products and exceptional customer service.
Doobiez features a wide variety of cannabis products, including premium strains, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, and topicals. Each product is carefully selected to ensure the highest standards of quality and potency. The knowledgeable staff at Doobiez Dispensary are dedicated to providing personalized recommendations and guidance, ensuring every customer finds the perfect product to meet their needs.
To celebrate the successful launch, Doobiez Dispensary is planning a grand opening event in October 2024. The event will feature exclusive product discounts, live music, food trucks, and giveaways. It will be an opportunity for the community to come together, learn more about cannabis, and enjoy a festive atmosphere. More details about the grand opening event will be announced closer to the date.
In addition to the grand opening celebration, Doobiez is proud to sponsor the Autumn Lights Festival. This popular local event celebrates the beauty of fall in West Milford with a variety of activities, including live entertainment, craft vendors, and delicious food. As a sponsor, Doobiez Dispensary is excited to support the community and contribute to the vibrant local culture.
“We are excited to bring Doobiez to West Milford and offer a comprehensive selection of high-quality cannabis products,” said Andy, General Manager of Doobiez Dispensary. “Our team is committed to providing a welcoming and educational environment for our customers. We look forward to celebrating our grand opening with the community and being a part of the Autumn Lights Festival.”
Doobiez Dispensary invites everyone to visit their new location at 1612 Union Valley Rd, West Milford, NJ, and explore the extensive range of cannabis products available. Doobiez also offers same day, quick & convenient cannabis delivery right to your door. For more information about the dispensary, upcoming events, and product offerings, follow Doobiez on Instagram, X (Twitter) or Facebook.
Doobiez features a wide variety of cannabis products, including premium strains, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, and topicals. Each product is carefully selected to ensure the highest standards of quality and potency. The knowledgeable staff at Doobiez Dispensary are dedicated to providing personalized recommendations and guidance, ensuring every customer finds the perfect product to meet their needs.
To celebrate the successful launch, Doobiez Dispensary is planning a grand opening event in October 2024. The event will feature exclusive product discounts, live music, food trucks, and giveaways. It will be an opportunity for the community to come together, learn more about cannabis, and enjoy a festive atmosphere. More details about the grand opening event will be announced closer to the date.
In addition to the grand opening celebration, Doobiez is proud to sponsor the Autumn Lights Festival. This popular local event celebrates the beauty of fall in West Milford with a variety of activities, including live entertainment, craft vendors, and delicious food. As a sponsor, Doobiez Dispensary is excited to support the community and contribute to the vibrant local culture.
“We are excited to bring Doobiez to West Milford and offer a comprehensive selection of high-quality cannabis products,” said Andy, General Manager of Doobiez Dispensary. “Our team is committed to providing a welcoming and educational environment for our customers. We look forward to celebrating our grand opening with the community and being a part of the Autumn Lights Festival.”
Doobiez Dispensary invites everyone to visit their new location at 1612 Union Valley Rd, West Milford, NJ, and explore the extensive range of cannabis products available. Doobiez also offers same day, quick & convenient cannabis delivery right to your door. For more information about the dispensary, upcoming events, and product offerings, follow Doobiez on Instagram, X (Twitter) or Facebook.
Contact
Doobiez LLCContact
Andy Kim
973-513-0514
https://www.doobiez.com
Andy Kim
973-513-0514
https://www.doobiez.com
Categories