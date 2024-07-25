Doobiez Dispensary Opens in West Milford, NJ: Grand Opening Event Planned for October 2024

Doobiez is a NJ State Licensed Adult Use Cannabis retailer committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a focus on education and community engagement, Doobiez aims to enhance the cannabis experience for all customers 21 years of age or over. Visit us online or at our location in West Milford, NJ, and discover the best in the New Jersey cannabis market.